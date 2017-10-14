The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket department stores to close early on Oct 26

PHUKET: Phuket’s main department stores, Central Festival Phuket and Jungceylon have announced that they will close early on Oct 26 to commemorate the Royal Cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

death, tourism,

The Phuket News

Saturday 14 October 2017, 09:28AM

Central Pattana Public Co Ltd announced that CentralPlaza and all Central Festival shopping centres nationwide will be temporarily closed on Thursday October 26, 2017, on Royal cremation day from 3pm. Photo: Centralfestivalphuket.com
Central Pattana Public Co Ltd announced that CentralPlaza and all Central Festival shopping centres nationwide will be temporarily closed on Thursday October 26, 2017, on Royal cremation day from 3pm. Photo: Centralfestivalphuket.com

Central Pattana Public Co Ltd announced that CentralPlaza and all Central Festival shopping centres nationwide will be temporarily closed on Thursday October 26, 2017, on Royal cremation day from 3pm (except CentralWorld and CentralPlaza Rama2, which will be open to facilitate the general public as these are locations for the offering of sandalwood flowers).

All of their shopping centers will reopen on Friday October 27, 2017.

Jungceylon has also announced that due to the Royal Cremation it will be closed from 3pm on Oct 26 and that it will also reopen for regular business on Oct 27.

C and C Marine

Post Today reported that vice managing director of the Central Pattana Co Ltd Ms Supattra Jirathiwat from the Corporate Affairs & Social Responsibilities division said, “We have also asked for cooperation from advertisers to have their advertisements displayed in black and white from Oct 12. After the Royal Cremation on Oct 28. the colour tone will be back to normal.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Tesco Lotus Executive Board Mr John Christie Executive Board has said that all Tesco Lotus stores will be closed on Oct 26.

“We have more than 1,900 branches with more than 63,000 staff. On Oct 26 all branches will be closed from 2pm so our staff can observe the Royal Cremation. We will be reopen at regular business hours on October 27, 2017.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well... any follow up on these two, I would have thought their journey would have been covered from start to end....(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

Well, well, well, like I said... NOT a torpedo, and I'm no expert... but seems I know more than a Thai "expert," and these guys are goin...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Quite actual ( BangkokPost), just this week a new thai gun/arm law came in place. That new law forbid foreigners in Thailand to own a gun. Foreigner...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

This "Club" has a reputation as a "dodgy" place where the wanna be mafia and other unwanted elements of Patong go. The security is...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

So who the heck cares, I read the "Phuket news" for stories related to Phuket, If I wanted world news I tune into CNN and it would be releva...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

Tourists should have brain enough to see the danger !Why should somebody else risk there lives to save an Idiot?For money? or more money!To the chief ...(Read More)

‘Stam’ the fake cop busted in Phuket, denies Patong shakedowns

Safety zones in Patong? A big joke. A bomb exploded in front of a police box at beach road at end of bangla Rd at Patong on birthday of the Queen. Und...(Read More)

Concerns raised over new B450mn Phuket marina

Money rules,that's why we can expect another marina! "Enrich"consulting,the name says it all.So sad!...(Read More)

Concerns raised over new B450mn Phuket marina

If this project gets a green light next year, than 1 thing is for sure, it will change the life of the local people in that area. It is NOT sure or i...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Yes, yes, I go to a pub and bring my gun. And when I bump shoulders I will shoot the other, even in his back. After that I throw away the gun. Sor...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.