PHUKET: Phuket’s main department stores, Central Festival Phuket and Jungceylon have announced that they will close early on Oct 26 to commemorate the Royal Cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Saturday 14 October 2017, 09:28AM

Central Pattana Public Co Ltd announced that CentralPlaza and all Central Festival shopping centres nationwide will be temporarily closed on Thursday October 26, 2017, on Royal cremation day from 3pm (except CentralWorld and CentralPlaza Rama2, which will be open to facilitate the general public as these are locations for the offering of sandalwood flowers).

All of their shopping centers will reopen on Friday October 27, 2017.

Jungceylon has also announced that due to the Royal Cremation it will be closed from 3pm on Oct 26 and that it will also reopen for regular business on Oct 27.

Post Today reported that vice managing director of the Central Pattana Co Ltd Ms Supattra Jirathiwat from the Corporate Affairs & Social Responsibilities division said, “We have also asked for cooperation from advertisers to have their advertisements displayed in black and white from Oct 12. After the Royal Cremation on Oct 28. the colour tone will be back to normal.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Tesco Lotus Executive Board Mr John Christie Executive Board has said that all Tesco Lotus stores will be closed on Oct 26.

“We have more than 1,900 branches with more than 63,000 staff. On Oct 26 all branches will be closed from 2pm so our staff can observe the Royal Cremation. We will be reopen at regular business hours on October 27, 2017.