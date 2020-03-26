Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online

PHUKET: Dental clinics, playgrounds, public areas such as near the reservoirs have been closed in the latest order by the Phuket Governor in the hope to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The latest order also bans all close-contact aspects of obtaining a new driver’s and renewing an existing driver’s licence, with the focus to shifting applications online.

Thursday 26 March 2020, 03:24PM

The latest order issued amid the COVID-19 crisis. Image: Supplied

The order, issued Phuket Governor Phakaphong Taviphatana, is dated as issued yesterday (Mar 25), and in effect from today (Mar 26) until at least next Tuesday (Mar 31).

According to the order, the areas to be closed are as follows:

1. Division of Civil Registration sections (where Thai citizens are issued and renew their government ID cards) at all local administrative offices. Births and deaths will continue to registered at the office director’s discretion.

2. Phuket Provincial Transportation Office and private driving schools that are under the supervision of the Department of Land Transport are under the rules and conditions as follows:

2.1 Training and testing to apply for a new driver’s licence, driver identification card, and a new personal vehicle licence at Phuket Provincial Transport Office will be suspended in all cases EXCEPT training and testing to apply for a new motorcycle rider’s licence, which continue to operate.

2.2 Training for the extension of the driver’s licence at Phuket Provincial Transport Office, in all cases will be suspended, withe EXCEPTION of driver’s licence renewal up to 90 days before the expiry date or the renewal of driver’s licence that has expired up to 1 year, on tyhe condition that: the mandatory training is complketed by the e-learning session through www.dlt-elearning.com, and that the applicant brings a printed copy of the successful result of the e-learning session to their physical testing session at Phuket Provincial Transportation Office. Note that the document of the online traning session can be used up to 90 days after it is issued. (The day that the driver has successfully passed the online training session is accredited as the first registration.)

2.3 The theory and practical training sessions of the driving schools in the Province of Phuket that are registered by the Ministry of Land Transport will be suspended, EXCEPT the training session for motorbike riding.

2.4 The mobile units to provide the information of driver’s licence, vehicle’s taxation, and the licence to drive cars in all ares will be suspended.

3. Dental clinics that are permitted as outpatient clinics will be closed. (The dental care centres in hospitals will remain operational.)

4. Public areas, including playgrounds, areas around the dams and reservoirs, and the Saphan Hin Sport Center.

Those who violate this order will be charged under Section 52 of Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558, to be imprisoned not longer than one year or fined up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.