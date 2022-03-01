Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup

GOLF: Phuket beat Pattaya by 12.5 points to 11.5 to win the 15th Phuket-Pattaya Amateur Ryder Cup last Sunday (Feb 27).

Golf

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 02:50PM

It is the first time in 10 years that Phuket has managed to secure victory and boasting rights over its popular golfing tourism destination rival.

The three-day event ran from Friday until Sunday (Feb 25-27) and was played at the 18-hole PCC Country Course. The tournament has been played every two years since it began in May 1996 with the Phuket Golf Association winning seven times and Pattaya Golf Association six times. Only once has the tournament concluded with a draw.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony last Friday, joined by Phuket Golf Association President Pakin Reeksuea and Chief Justice of the Phuket Provincial Court, Srirat Kongpetch.

Mr Pakin explained that each team has 16 members: 12 players, and four reserves.

The first day of play is between foursomes, with six points up for grabs. The second day is the “Four Ball tournament” with six pairs of players vying for six more points. The final day’s play is the singles competition, scored using the Match Play system, with 12 matches played.

A win scores one point, a draw scores 0.5 points.

“Any team that scores more than 12.5 points can be regarded as the winning team in this competition. In this competition, the Competition Management Committee uses rules of the USGA [United States Golf Association], the PGA and rules agreed to by the two associations,” Mr Pakin explained.

“For more than 25 years, this competition has helped develop the relationship ‒ and friendships ‒ between the two associations to become closer. And you can feel when the tournament is over, regardless of who wins everyone who is involved including the players, officials and the members of the golf associations congratulate each other and create impressive memories for the participants.”

Phuket led 3.5 points to 2.5 after Day 1 and continued their fine form to secure the overall win.

“This is a great victory for Phuket which has lost each of the last five contests,” Mr Pakin said.

The tournament host alternates, with Pattaya to host the event next.