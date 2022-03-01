BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup

Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup

GOLF: Phuket beat Pattaya by 12.5 points to 11.5 to win the 15th Phuket-Pattaya Amateur Ryder Cup last Sunday (Feb 27).

Golf
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 02:50PM

The triumphant Phuket team with the winning trophy. Photo: Phuket Golf Association

The triumphant Phuket team with the winning trophy. Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Photo: Phuket Golf Association

« »

It is the first time in 10 years that Phuket has managed to secure victory and boasting rights over its popular golfing tourism destination rival.

The three-day event ran from Friday until Sunday (Feb 25-27) and was played at the 18-hole PCC Country Course. The tournament has been played every two years since it began in May 1996 with the Phuket Golf Association winning seven times and Pattaya Golf Association six times. Only once has the tournament concluded with a draw.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony last Friday, joined by Phuket Golf Association President Pakin Reeksuea and Chief Justice of the Phuket Provincial Court, Srirat Kongpetch.

Mr Pakin explained that each team has 16 members: 12 players, and four reserves.

The first day of play is between foursomes, with six points up for grabs. The second day is the “Four Ball tournament” with six pairs of players vying for six more points. The final day’s play is the singles competition, scored using the Match Play system, with 12 matches played.

A win scores one point, a draw scores 0.5 points.

Phuket Property

“Any team that scores more than 12.5 points can be regarded as the winning team in this competition. In this competition, the Competition Management Committee uses rules of the USGA [United States Golf Association], the PGA and rules agreed to by the two associations,” Mr Pakin explained.

“For more than 25 years, this competition has helped develop the relationship ‒ and friendships ‒ between the two associations to become closer. And you can feel when the tournament is over, regardless of who wins everyone who is involved including the players, officials and the members of the golf associations congratulate each other and create impressive memories for the participants.”

Phuket led 3.5 points to 2.5 after Day 1 and continued their fine form to secure the overall win.

“This is a great victory for Phuket which has lost each of the last five contests,” Mr Pakin said.

The tournament host alternates, with Pattaya to host the event next.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Taiwan’s Chan claims Royal’s Cup
Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa’s shoot-out miss
Jones urges England to be more ‘ruthless’ after nervy win over Wales
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support
Phuket student selected for international Judo comp
Phuket leads Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
England look to Lawes for a lead against Wales after Tuilagi blow
Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
Vagabonds wrangle win against Cobras
Conte and Bielsa’s futures on the line, Eriksen set for Brentford bow
Phuket tennis trio shine at youth tournament
Prayut promises to help newly-crowned world snooker champion Mink
Liverpool hit Leeds for six, Conte hints at Spurs exit after defeat
Fury says Whyte has signed up for world title clash

 

Phuket community
Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

Always empty brain bla-bla to the press. No prior thinking/analyzing new 'orders'/rules, as ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

Welcoming a Embasador of a regiem what is this moment commits war crimes in Ukraine? Unbelieveble. I...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

While russian army bomb/rocket Ukriane civilians housing areas, welcoms Phuket the russian embassado...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

New name Phuketgrad....(Read More)

Phuket marks 634 new COVID cases, no new deaths

The Bangkok Post quoted 678 new Phuket infections, not 634 as noted in PN. New infected arrivals ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

@ CaptJack Olympia Berlin 1936 ! Invasion of Poland 1939 !...(Read More)

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

@JohnC And did you join them ? Or where did you stage your protest?...(Read More)

Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: rights groups

Maybe the governor can take this up with the Russian ambassador next time he pays us a stealth visit...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

This is like attending the Olympics in Berlin AFTER Hitler invaded Poland....(Read More)

Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

..."positive tourism sentiment"? [@ED: Why is your comments box still cutting off the e...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 