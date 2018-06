PHUKET: Firefighters are at the scene of the Dara Hotel near the Darasamut Intersection as smoke continues to come out of the building.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 1 June 2018, 02:23PM

Heavy smoke poured out fro the front of the hotel. Screengrab: Traffic Police

Fire teams were called to the Dara Hotel at 1:38pm. Screengrab: Traffic Police

Traffic Police and fire teams were called to the hotel, located on the sliproad joining Wichit Songkram Rd and Chao Fa West Rd (see map below), at 1:38pm.

They have since reported that the fire is under control.

Guests and staff were evacuated from the hotel.

No injuries have been reported as yet from the fire.