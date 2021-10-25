Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 92 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 24) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,777.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 15:55pm, reported five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 111. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 36 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 92 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 872, as follows:

Oct 18 - 140 new cases

Oct 19 - 132 new cases

Oct 20 - 140 new cases

Oct 21 - 126 new cases

Oct 22 - 118 new cases

Oct 23 - 124 new cases

Oct 24 - 92 new cases

The current total of 14,777 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 30 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 177 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,450 people were under medical care or supervision, 141 fewer than the 1,591 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,399 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 238 more than the 13,161 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell 112, from 649 to 537.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,892 beds available for COVID patients (-171 from yesterday).

However, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket rose from 1,160 to 1,507 (+347 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,507 beds occupied representing 25.58% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased, from 4,403 to 4,385 (-18 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,385beds available representing 74.42% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 351 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change since Oct 19), and 166 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-9 from yesterday).