Phuket daily infections hit double-digits

Phuket daily infections hit double-digits

PHUKET: For the first time in weeks the number of COVID infections recorded on a single day reached double-digits yesterday.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 July 2021, 09:15AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report for yesterday (July 9), Phuket recorded 10 new cases of infection. 

The new infections brought the total number of COVID infections recorded on the island since Apr 3 to 776.

Of those, 716 had been discharged from hospital care, while 62 remained under medical care and supervision.

Since Apr 3 Phuket has suffered seven deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 105 infections (+6)
  • Patong - 80
  • Phuket Town - 84 (+2)
  • Rassada - 74 (+2)
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 53
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Srisoonthorn - 38
  • Kamala - 33
  • Karon - 30
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Mai Khao - 13
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Sakhu - 9

