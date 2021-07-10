According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report for yesterday (July 9), Phuket recorded 10 new cases of infection.
The new infections brought the total number of COVID infections recorded on the island since Apr 3 to 776.
Of those, 716 had been discharged from hospital care, while 62 remained under medical care and supervision.
Since Apr 3 Phuket has suffered seven deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:
- Wichit - 105 infections (+6)
- Patong - 80
- Phuket Town - 84 (+2)
- Rassada - 74 (+2)
- Kathu - 60
- Chalong - 53
- Rawai - 47
- Cherng Talay - 45
- Thepkrasattri - 38
- Srisoonthorn - 38
- Kamala - 33
- Karon - 30
- Koh Kaew - 27
- Mai Khao - 13
- Pa Khlok - 10
- Sakhu - 9
