Phuket daily infections fall again, as total breaches 600

PHUKET: For the second time only in the past three weeks the number of daily new cases of people infected with COVID-19 fell to a single digit as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported just four new cases for yesterday (May 15).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 May 2021, 04:20PM

The Social Security Office will be closed on Monday through Wednesday (May 17-19) as an officers there has now been confirmed to be COVID-positive. Image: PPHO

The Social Security Office will be closed on Monday through Wednesday (May 17-19) as an officers there has now been confirmed to be COVID-positive. Image: SSO Phuket

The four new cases bring to 602 the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, said the PPHO report.

Of the 602 cases so far, 429 have been discharged from medical care.

The remaining cases are receiving treatment or are under medical supervision as follows: Vachira Phuket Hospital 44 cases; Patong Hospital 17; Thalang Hospital 7; Bangkok Hospital Phuket 19; Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 7; Mission Hospital Phuket 11; Phuket Provincial Hospital 3; and 72 at the ‘Field Hospital’ at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu.

Six patients infected in Phuket are receiving treatment elsewhere.

So far Phuket has suffered one death directly related to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ of infections began on the island on Apr 3 ‒ that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

The PPHO has released an updated map showing the locations of infections across the island. The map, dated May 16 but is marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (May 15), reports as follows:

Wichit ‒ 74 infections

Phuket Town ‒ 59 (Talad Yai 32, Talad Neua 27)

Patong ‒ 57

Rassada ‒ 56

Cherng Talay ‒ 45

Kathu ‒ 45

Chalong ‒ 42

Rawai ‒ 30

Kamala ‒ 32

Srisoonthorn ‒ 31

Thepkrasattri ‒ 26

Karon ‒ 26

Koh Kaew ‒ 22

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Mai Khao ‒ 9

Sakhu ‒ 8

Meanwhile, the Social Security Office in Phuket Town will be closed tomorrow through Wednesday while the office undergoes sanitising due to an official there being confirmed as COVID-positive.

The officer, a 52-year-old woman, was confirmed infected with the virus at Phuket Provincial Hospital on May 7 after first feeling unwell on May 5 and visiting a doctor the next day.