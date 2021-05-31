Phuket daily COVID infections hold at single digits

PHUKET: The number of Phuket daily new infections recorded of people contracting COVID-19 on the island remains in the single digits as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirmed four new infections today (May 31).

By The Phuket News

Monday 31 May 2021, 06:40PM

According to the report, marked accurate as of 5:20pm today (May 31), the four new cases bring the total number of people on the island confirmed infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 662, not including six people infected elsewhere but brought to Phuket for treatment.

Of those infected, 63 remain under medical care or supervision, with a total of 604 infected patients already being discharged from medical care since Apr 3.

Phuket so far has suffered just one death attributed to COVID-19 during the outbreak since Apr 3 ‒ that of a 71-year-old man already suffering from emphysema.

The four new cases reported today was a sharp fall from the eight new cases reported yesterday, the highest number of daily new cases reported on the island since May 14, when health officials recorded 11.

Of note, on May 19 Phuket health officials recorded zero new cases of infection on the island.

The report by the PPHO late this afternoon also reported the locations of infections on the island as follows:

Wichit - 75 infections

Phuket Town - 71

Patong - 70

Rassada - 57

Kathu - 50

Cherng Talay - 45

Chalong - 42

Rawai - 41

Kamala - 33

Thepkrasattri - 33

Srisoonthorn - 33

Karon - 30

Koh Kaew - 24

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) today also issued an update on the ongoing mass-vaccination campaign underway across the island, reporting that 272,173 people had received one vaccination injection while 98,759 people on the island had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

In total, 58% of the target 466,587 needed to inoculate 70% of the island’s population have received at least one injection, noted the report.