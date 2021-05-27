The Phuket News
Phuket daily cases remain single digit, total climbs to 642

PHUKET: The number of daily new COVID-19 infections recorded in Phuket remains in the single digits, with the total number of cases confirmed by officials since Apr 3 climbing to 642 as of last night (May 26).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 May 2021, 10:47AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

According to a report by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), officials confirmed six new cases yesterday.

In addition to the total 642 cases recorded in Phuket since Apr 3, six people received treatment in Phuket after contracting the virus elsewhere, said the report.

Of the 642 cases so far, 583 people have been discharged after receiving medical care or supervision. A further 64 are still in hospital, the report noted.

So far Phuket has suffered one death attributed to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ outbreak hit the island on Apr 3, that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

The PPHO report, dated accurate as of 6pm yesterday (May 26), also noted the locations of people infected in Phuket as follows:

  • Wichit ‒ 77 infections
  • Patong ‒ 66
  • Phuket Town ‒ 63
  • Rassada ‒ 56
  • Kathu ‒ 48
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 45
  • Chalong ‒ 42
  • Kamala ‒ 34
  • Srisoonthorn ‒ 33
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 29
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 24
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Mai Khao ‒ 9
  • Sakhu ‒ 9

