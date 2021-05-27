According to a report by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), officials confirmed six new cases yesterday.
In addition to the total 642 cases recorded in Phuket since Apr 3, six people received treatment in Phuket after contracting the virus elsewhere, said the report.
Of the 642 cases so far, 583 people have been discharged after receiving medical care or supervision. A further 64 are still in hospital, the report noted.
So far Phuket has suffered one death attributed to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ outbreak hit the island on Apr 3, that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.
The PPHO report, dated accurate as of 6pm yesterday (May 26), also noted the locations of people infected in Phuket as follows:
- Wichit ‒ 77 infections
- Patong ‒ 66
- Phuket Town ‒ 63
- Rassada ‒ 56
- Kathu ‒ 48
- Cherng Talay ‒ 45
- Chalong ‒ 42
- Kamala ‒ 34
- Srisoonthorn ‒ 33
- Thepkrasattri ‒ 29
- Koh Kaew ‒ 24
- Pa Khlok ‒ 10
- Mai Khao ‒ 9
- Sakhu ‒ 9
