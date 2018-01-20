PHUKET: A 68-year-old man who collapsed while riding a bicycle at Saphan Hin yesterday evening (Jan 19) was brought back to life by rescue workers who spent 10 minutes administering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the scene.

Saturday 20 January 2018, 11:47AM

Rescue workers administered CPR for more than 10 minutes until Mr Tiann-Sui Nisityotakul's pule returned. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the public park at about 6pm after receiving a report that a man – later identified as 68-year-old Thai national Tiann-Sui Nisityotakul – had suddenly fallen off his bicycle while cycling around Saphan Hin park.

When rescue workers arrived, Mr Tiann-Sui had stopped breathing.

Also unable to find a pulse, rescue workers administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Efforts to revive Mr Tiann-Sui continued for more than 10 minutes before rescue workers could feel that his pulse – although slow and weak – had returned.

With Mr Tiann-Sui now stabilised, rescue workers sped him by ambulance to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Rescue workers have since confirmed that Mr Tiann-Sui is in a “safe condition” after receiving medical attention at the hospital.