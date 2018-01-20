Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the public park at about 6pm after receiving a report that a man – later identified as 68-year-old Thai national Tiann-Sui Nisityotakul – had suddenly fallen off his bicycle while cycling around Saphan Hin park.
When rescue workers arrived, Mr Tiann-Sui had stopped breathing.
Also unable to find a pulse, rescue workers administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Efforts to revive Mr Tiann-Sui continued for more than 10 minutes before rescue workers could feel that his pulse – although slow and weak – had returned.
With Mr Tiann-Sui now stabilised, rescue workers sped him by ambulance to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Rescue workers have since confirmed that Mr Tiann-Sui is in a “safe condition” after receiving medical attention at the hospital.
