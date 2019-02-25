THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn

PHUKET: Nearly 9,000 contraband items, including fake brand-name goods and illegally imported cigarettes, were destroyed at the Saphan Hin incinerator today (Feb 25).

tourismcrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 February 2019, 04:39PM

The items destroyed, precisely 8,904 pieces in all, had a recorded value of B1,015,272.85. Customs officials noted.

Leading the event held to highlight the seizure and destruction of illegal goods was Kanjana Suwanicho of Phuket Customs House.

All the items had been apprehended in search-and seizure raids, and included fake brand-name shoes, clothes, hats and bags seized as forbidden imports, numbering 4,819 items in total.

A further 4,085 items, comprising cigarettes, tobacco and other products to be ingested by use of baraku pipes, were also destroyed.

Ms Kanjana noted that government has laid down a main policy to target such contraband goods in the Kingdom to highlight the importance protection and enforcement of intellectual property laws, especially the Trademark Act of 1991.

“This applies mostly to pirated copyright goods and fake brand-name items,” she said.

Prayoth Poonnoi, Director of Regional Customs Bureau 4, explained that under orders from senior Customs officials Krisada Jinawijarana and Chuchai Udomphot, Customs officials across the country had been ordered to crack down such illegal goods.

“They have ordered every department to checking strictly on pirated copyright goods and smuggled goods in the area,” he said.

 

 

