PHUKET: Leypang, the rogue hybrid crocodile captured on Phuket’s east coast earlier this year, was moved to Phuket Zoo today (Dec 20), under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to ensure the reptile’s safe future.

Wednesday 20 December 2017, 06:51PM

Department of Fisheries officers in the back of the truck, ready to transport Leypang the crocodile to Phuket Zoo. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The MoU was signed at the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok at 10:30am, ahead of Leypang’s transfer.

Present in person to sign the MoU were Phuket Fisheries Chief Paiboon Bunlippatanon, as a representative from the Department of Fisheries, and Pichai Sakunsorn, as a representative from Phuket Zoo Co Ltd.

Paisarn Sukpunnapan, Jittakorn Ruangkoon and other senior officials from the Fisheries Department Phuket office also signed the MoU as witnesses.

“The aim of the MoU is to support the study of Leypang as a mix of two species of crocodiles,” Mr Paiboon explained.

“It also calls for support to educate both Thais and foreigners about protected animals while ensuring a safe, suitable environment for the crocodile. Also, it upholds Phuket people’s call to keep Leypang in the Phuket area,” he added.

The Department of Fisheries is responsible for following up to make sure that Leypang is well cared for, Mr Paiboon noted.

“The crocodile will be checked every two months or whenever is needed,” he said.

“Under the MoU, Phuket Zoo is responsible for providing a suitable place for Leypang and responsible for expenses such as food, electricity, water and providing care,” Mr Paiboon added.

“The MOU will is in effect for three years, from Dec 20, 2017 to Dec 19, 2020,” Mr Paiboon confirmed.