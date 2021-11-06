Phuket crime blitz nets 11 guns, 147 drug arrests

PHUKET: Police across Phuket have arrested 11 people for illegal possession of firearms and netted 147 drug suspects in a ‘Crime Mobilisation Campaign’ run last month aiming to clamp down on crimes across the island ahead of the full reopening to international tourists on Nov 1.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 November 2021, 01:00PM

The arrests and seizures were confirmed through a report of the campaign results relaesed by Phuket Provincial police yesterday (Nov 5).

The campaign, which was run nationally between Oct 20-31, was aimed at detecting and eradicating crimes ahead of the Nov 1 reopening to fully-vaccinated tourists from 63 nations in order to install confidence and a notion of safety in local residents and visitors to the country alike.

There were three main types of arrest targets focused on during the campaign: general crimes, technology crime and those accused under previous pending arrest warrants.

The Phuket Provincial Police operated in accordance with the policies of the government and the national police to ensure laws were enforced against all types of offenders, said the release.

During the campaign the police confirmed that a total 337 offenders were arrested and prosecuted and 357 were accused of committing crimes.

The largest number of arrests were drug related with 147 arrests made under the Narcotics Act during the period and four people accused.

In uncovering an online firearms trading network, police made 11 arrests under the Firearms Act, while 21 people were arrested in 15 gambling raids.

Two foreigners were arrested for Immigration related offences , and three people were arrested for breach of laws regulating the operation service places, such as selling alcohol illegally or trading beyond the legal closing time.

Officers arrested 16 people in 16 cases related to “technology crime” and 84 people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

A further 59 people were arrested for miscellaneous crimes, the report said.

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed that any offences that cause trouble such as theft or people offering and issuing illegal loans will be taken seriously and dealt with promptly.

He added that regular blockades will be set up and suspects searched in an attempt to reduce petty crimes on the island.

Presenting Phuket as a safe and desirable tourists destination is of paramount importance and a robust law and order policy can only help achieve this, Maj Gen Sermphan added.