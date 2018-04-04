The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Cricket Week all set for Songkran

CRICKET: Billed as Phuket Cricket Week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) award winning ACST 6s and Thalang 7s international cricket tournaments are again soon to grace the ACG with their unique balance of youth and experience, passion and flair, offering spectators a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one of the best sporting and social events Phuket has to offer.

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 12:53PM

'Fun in the Sun' for Phuket Cricket Week at the ACG – April 11-22. Photo: Neil Quail
'Fun in the Sun' for Phuket Cricket Week at the ACG – April 11-22. Photo: Neil Quail

Already, 20 teams are scheduled to participate at the ACG from April 11 to April 22, while the ACST organizers are anticipating another successful competition, with two very important additions to this year’s occasion that will undoubtedly generate interest among the cricketing communities both locally and abroad.

For the first time, the ACST and ACG are extremely proud to announce that the Tripathi Group sponsored Tripathi Blues – an all-women’s team from New Delhi - will compete for the International Thalang 7’s title being played from April 20 to April 22.

In addition, the organizers are very pleased to include the newly founded Thalang Tiger’s Youth Development Academy team, which will also be involved in Phuket Cricket Week at an exhibition level during the tournament.

ACST chairman, Mr Michael ‘Cat’ Maher expressed his delight with this year’s developments in saying, “The ACST welcome all teams to our events. It will be a pleasure to have the Tripathi Blues along and it will hopefully encourage more teams of all backgrounds to enter this fun event.”

“Both events (6s and 7s) have helped raise substantial sums through the kindness of its worldwide participants to assist in the next generation falling in love with the game through the new Thalang Tigers Youth Academy, and we would like to thank the ACG for their continued and invaluable support as the Phuket Cricket week continues to flourish,” Cat added.

Newly appointed ACG general manager, Jason Robertson of Phuket Golf Coaching also remarked on the upcoming tournament, “We at the ACG are delighted to welcome back the prestigious ACST Phuket Sixes and Thalang Sevens to our shores once again.”

“This year looks to be better than ever as we have teams from Bangladesh, India, Hong Kong, Australia, Abu Dhabi and Thailand - all battling it out for the respective titles and bragging rights as the best 6s and 7s teams in Asia. We’d also like to thank the sponsors for this event, with special mention to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Arinara Resort in Bangtao and the Aussie Pub in Kamala for their wonderful support.”

The International Sixes competition will be held from April 11 to 15, with a rest day on April 13.

The International Sevens competition will be held from April 20 to 22.

Spectators and visitors can enter the ground, park their vehicles and enjoy the cricket spectacular from the ACG Clubhouse for free, with a variety of off-pitch activities for sports enthusiasts, families and children alike.

For more information, please contact Jason Robertso @ email: patongcricketclub@gmail.com

Text by Neil Quail.

 

 
