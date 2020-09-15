Phuket’s ‘Crazy Viking’ makes ONE Championship debut

MMA: Phuket-based Magnus “Crazy Viking” Andersson makes his ONE Championship debut this evening (Sept 18) in the main event of ONE: A NEW BREED III in Bangkok.

By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 18 September 2020, 09:00AM

The 26-year-old Swede, who fights out of Revolution Muay Thai Phuket gym, is contesting the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai belt against reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy.

Magnus is the current Lion Fight Super-Welterweight World Champion after defeating Petchsanguan Sor Thanasit in Sweden last August. He also holds a Swedish national title and the MX Muay Xtreme Title.

However, defeating Petchmorakot tonight would be the pinnacle.

“It would mean the whole world to me,” Magnus told the ONE Championship website. “It is the biggest [title] you can get in the whole sport.”

Magnus joined ONE Championship last August shortly after his victory over Petchsanguan in his homeland.

He comes fully prepared for this evening’s contest having trained under Tim Fisher at Revolution Muay Thai Phuket, which is home to teammates Felipe Lobo and Yurik Davtyan, both of whom are also on the card this evening.

Andersson is very familiar with the danger Petchsanguan poses and his arsenal of skills, acknowledging he needs to find a way to stifle the Thai southpaw’s best techniques.

“I know he’s a very tricky fighter and very strong,” he said.

“He’s tall, and I know he has a good left side everything. His left straight punch and his left kick are very powerful, and even his clinching style is good.

“I need to move away from his strong weapons. The left kick, I need to block it or move away from it, and if we get close, I need to be very careful with elbows because if you get too big of a cut, the fight could be over.

“If I knock him out, that would be the best feeling ever. But in my head, it’s more about winning. I just need to win.

“I don’t have any idea of how it will happen, but I know I will put on a big war and I want to show everyone how big of a heart I have when it comes to fighting,” concluded the Swede.