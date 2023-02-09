Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket crackdown on illegal taxis includes foreigners

Phuket crackdown on illegal taxis includes foreigners

PHUKET: Phuket transport authorities have launched an active campaign to crack down on ‘green plate’ taxis from outside Phuket coming onto the island to serve passengers, private vehicles being used illegally as taxis ‒ and to catch any foreigners providing any taxi services.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 February 2023, 10:24AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Officers from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) set up a checkpoint at the police box on Phra Baramee Rd in Kathu to catch any illegal taxis heading from Patong towards Phuket Town yesterday (Feb 8).

PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan said that the officers were “checking” taxis with green licence plates that were registered in Bangkok, and any private cars being used illegally as taxis.

Of note, previous “checks” on green-plate taxis by the PLTO in the past week has resulted in legal action against the drivers for operating a taxi illegally in Phuket.

However, officials reports of the checks conducted yesterday made no mention of legal action against any ‘out-of-province’ taxis caught.

The crackdown on fully legal taxis from outside Phuket operating on the island started last week, immediately after a protest at Provincial Hall by representatives of Phuket’s leading ‘green plate’ taxi cartels.

FOREIGNERS

Of particular concern were complaints of foreigners renting vehicles and using them to provide tourist shuttle services in Phuket. Mr Adcha said.

“This greatly affects public taxi operators in Phuket. which is regarded as stealing the occupation of the Thai people,” he said.

Working as a taxi driver is an occupation reserved for Thai people only by law.

The PLTO is now working together with the Employment Office and Phuket Immigration to investigate foreigners working illegally, Mr Adcha said.

Mr Adcha assured that the PLTO was not ignoring the issue of foreigners working illegally as taxi drivers.

However, the focus on foreigners illegally providing taxi services has now been ramped up following a post online by the Phuket Info Center, operated under the Provincial Governor’s office, gaining traction, with many Thais posting comments singling out Russians as the main culprits.

Mr Adcha urged people to report any illegal activities involving taxis by informing the PLTO website, Facebook page or LINE app, or via the Department of Land Transport Complaint Center hotline 1584.

Complaints may also be submitted through the Traffy Fondue app, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 10 February 2023 - 09:40:01 

With this twisted PLTO logic every time my wife's girlfriend drives her to the airport or picks her up from there she is providing an illegal taxi service. The main reason she uses her is she TRUSTS her to drive safely and get her there without any dramas. And yes, she gets paid for doing it at about half the rip off taxi rank rate, which is all she ever asks for. Her hubby is an RTP officer t...

Prab | 09 February 2023 - 14:37:52 

i can carry anyone of you for free on my day off...anyone need help?  happy to help you avoiding the mafious taxis of this jungle island ..lol

Kurt | 09 February 2023 - 13:30:47 

@Fascinated, you are very right. That is why i am in a ring of friends who drive each other safe around, including to /from airport. Avoiding the unsafe driving armed taxi/van mafia, with their weapons on board. Safety first.  Poor tourists who depend on Phuket transport cartels.

Fascinated | 09 February 2023 - 12:24:56 

If I choose to take a friend to the airport and drop them off for no renumeration will they class me as an 'illegal taxi'? Equally if a non-family member and I go to Makro or Big C what is the score? Very ambiguous but lets pick on the foreigners, not the thugs bleating on about things being 'unfair'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims
First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One dead in Phuket bus shooting || February 10
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket
More arrivals from India expected as country waives COVID tests for returnees
Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Fashion TV
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 