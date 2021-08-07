The Phuket News
Phuket COVID patients in care hits 500

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 40 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 6), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,383.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 August 2021, 09:30AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 6) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 5). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked one new Phuket Sandbox arrival testing positive for COVID-19, and two more patients infected in other provinces brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 40 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 266, as follows:

  • July 31 - 39 new cases
  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases
  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases
  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 6 - 40 new cases

The current total of 1,383 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 28 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 48 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 500 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 922 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 757 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 757 beds available, 462 beds are occupied, leaving 295 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the 500 patients currently receiving medical care, 15 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-1 from yesterday); 194 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and the remaining 253 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+39).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 14.

Phuket officials have recognised five deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks: one death on Wednesday (Aug 4), another on Tuesday this week (Aug 3), as well as three COVID deaths just last week, on July 29, on July 26 and on July 25.

