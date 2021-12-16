Phuket COVID guard up for New Year

PHUKET: Organisers of large events and parties for New Year celebrations are being asked to ensure that COVID prevention measures are enforced and that all people attending events have tested negative for COIVID-19 before being allowed entry.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 December 2021, 11:19AM

No alcohol will be allowed at any of the events. Image: via Phuket Info Center

The number of people attending each event will be limited. Image: via Phuket Info Center

New year celebrations will be held throughout the country. Image: via Phuket Info Center

Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital Dr Witita Jang-iam noted that the rate of infections across Phuket had fallen significantly, yet called for people to still be aware of the risk of infection and to take precautions.

“The COVID-19 situation in Phuket is now considered to be improving as the number of people infected is declining, possibly due to higher vaccinations, screenings and better access to health services,” Dr Witita said yesterday (Dec 15).

“As for the New Year’s festival, COVID screening measures in case of large gatherings such as more than 500 people must consider the risk of the event organization format, such as concerts, parties, etc,” she added.

“The main measure is to screen by ATK [antigen test kit] before people enter the event and that everyone behaves according to DMHTT [prevention measures],” Dr Witita said.

“Additionally, in-ground network partners will also be assigned to make sure the crowd is not overcrowded for everyone’s safety,” she added.

In announcing the government-organised Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 celebrations to be held around the country, the Public Relations Department announced yesterday that the number of people attending the events will be limited.

In Phuket, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 celebration will be held at the beach area at Saphan Hin. The number of people at the event at any one time will be limited to 1,500 for Dec 27-29, and to 5,000 people for Dec 30-31.

Meanwhile, the COVID prevention measures are continuing, Dr Witita said.

“The measures to support the acceleration of vaccination are still ongoing, especially among newly arrived labourers, whether they are Thai or foreign workers. Walk-in vaccinations will be available for those who need one; all of them [will be available] first dose, second dose and third dose,” she said.

“Regarding measures to deal with Omicron-type COVID, there will be screening for people who will come to Phuket. If they are from the group of countries at risk of being infected with Omicron, they will have to quarantine for 14 days and be tested for the infection. All will be tested two times before being allowed to enter Phuket,” Dr Witita said.

“General tourists who are not from Omicron high-risk countries can travel normally under the measure of Phuket Sandbox or Test and Go,” she added.