Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 40 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 7), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,425.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 August 2021, 11:33AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 7) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 6). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 7) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 6). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked two more patients infected in other provinces brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 40 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 267, as follows:

  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases
  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases
  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 6 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 7 - 40 news cases

The current total of 1,425 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 30 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 48 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 516 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 948 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 792 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 792 beds available, 479 beds are occupied, leaving 313 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the 516 patients currently receiving medical care, 19 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+4 from yesterday); 190 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and the remaining 270 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+17).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Phuket officials have recognised five deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks: one death on Wednesday (Aug 4), another on Tuesday (Aug 3), as well as one COVID death each on July 29, on July 26 and on July 25.

maverick | 08 August 2021 - 14:53:50 

Exactly how does somebody appear to be infected - they either are or they aren’t - only testing will confirm and they usually round up those seated close by.thankfully planes are not full so plenty of social distancing on most flights

sympassion | 08 August 2021 - 12:31:56 

Any idea how many people have been infected after being close to somebody who appeared to be infected in the plane?

 

