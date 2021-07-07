The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

PHUKET: Phuket officials are urging patrons at two popular cafes to present themselves at their nearest government hospital or health centre if they are presenting any signs of COVID infections.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 11:12AM

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The poplar Lamai Cafe on the bypass road will remain closed until July 15. Image: Lamai Cafe

The poplar Lamai Cafe on the bypass road will remain closed until July 15. Image: Lamai Cafe

The COVID alert was issued late last night (July 6). Image: Phuket Info Center

The COVID alert was issued late last night (July 6). Image: Phuket Info Center

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

« »

A notice posted online at 8:53pm last night (July 6) called for people who were at the popular cafes to, “Please isolate yourself from others, monitor your symptoms and report to the government hospital near your house or the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office #Urgent!!️”

The cafes identified as risk locations were the Lamai Cafe, located near the Premium Outlet Mall on the bypass road. Any persons there from 1pm to 5pm on June 29 or 10am to 5:30pm on June 30 to asked report themselves.

The other cafe was the Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University. Any persons there 2pm to 5:50pm on July 1 were asked to report themselves.

“You have a chance to be a high-risk contact and infected with COVID-19 and can spread the disease in the community because people infected withCOVID-19 used the service [at those locations] on that day,” said the alert.

“In this regard, the establishments have completed the disinfection process and are open for business as usual, and high-risk employees have been quarantined,” ther alert added.

Any persons with queries about the alert were advised to call 094-3157700.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop behind Phuket Rajabhat University last Saturday (July 3) confirmed through its Facebook page that the venue had already been sanitised and was open for business.

“Ready to come back to serve all customers as usual. Clean, safe, disinfected, cleaned all new air conditioner systems. All customers can be assured. All staff members have received 2 injections of vaccinations,” the coffee shop announced.

“#Ask for cooperation with all customers to wear a mask and check the temperature, wash alcohol gel before entering the shop. #Sit in the shop and wear a mask too. #Thank you customers for always trusting us,” the post added.

The Lamai Cafe, however, posted on Saturday that it will remain closed until July 15.

“For safety, the shop would like to close for cleaning and spraying disinfectant and have all employees quarantine for a period of 14 days and be tested for COVID-19 two times in accordance with the measures of the government to stop the spread of infection and we would like to close from 3-15 July. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the cafe announced.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

ematt | 07 July 2021 - 13:53:36 

Well Xi_V, your posts are a joke - that's for sure!

DeKaaskopp | 07 July 2021 - 13:27:38 

Yeah Xivi,and you are the hub for spreading comments/ fake news.Fantasizing about numbers without showing any proof.

Xi_Virus | 07 July 2021 - 12:20:32 

Phuket is a VIRUS-HUB. This damn Xi Virus is all over the place. The reported numbers are total JOKE everyone is aware of this fact.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening
Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai
Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19
Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe
Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares
Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod
Samut Prakan blaze impacts over 80,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in quarantine, Volunteers & Soi Dog ask for Phuket dog shelter to reopen |:| July 6
No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor
Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only
Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang
Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns
England to lift virus restrictions as Israel raises vaccine fears
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

 

Phuket community
Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

2 points to make The fare to Surin is cheaper than Cherngtalay. Why is this the case? We have he...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

"the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police had been assigned to invest...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Send them back after serving 30 years in a Thai prison! ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe

I wonder if he knows he booked a holiday to Phuket! :-))...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

Or, you can rent a car for about 800 baht per day....(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Well Xi_V, your posts are a joke - that's for sure!...(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Yeah Xivi,and you are the hub for spreading comments/ fake news.Fantasizing about numbers without sh...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Plenty of drug dealers are hiding in Thailand. Some of 'em are luckier than these two and even g...(Read More)

Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

Whoops- anyone see that coming? Back to the drawing board chaps!...(Read More)

Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod

Anyone who's taken Xi vaccine (Xinovac / Xinopharm) and still alive should consider taking Pfize...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 