Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

PHUKET: Phuket officials are urging patrons at two popular cafes to present themselves at their nearest government hospital or health centre if they are presenting any signs of COVID infections.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 11:12AM

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University has already been sanitised and reopened for business. Photo: Chao Doi PRU / Facebook

The poplar Lamai Cafe on the bypass road will remain closed until July 15. Image: Lamai Cafe

A notice posted online at 8:53pm last night (July 6) called for people who were at the popular cafes to, “Please isolate yourself from others, monitor your symptoms and report to the government hospital near your house or the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office #Urgent!!️”

The cafes identified as risk locations were the Lamai Cafe, located near the Premium Outlet Mall on the bypass road. Any persons there from 1pm to 5pm on June 29 or 10am to 5:30pm on June 30 to asked report themselves.

The other cafe was the Chao Doi Coffee Shop located behind Phuket Rajabhat University. Any persons there 2pm to 5:50pm on July 1 were asked to report themselves.

“You have a chance to be a high-risk contact and infected with COVID-19 and can spread the disease in the community because people infected withCOVID-19 used the service [at those locations] on that day,” said the alert.

“In this regard, the establishments have completed the disinfection process and are open for business as usual, and high-risk employees have been quarantined,” ther alert added.

Any persons with queries about the alert were advised to call 094-3157700.

The Chao Doi Coffee Shop behind Phuket Rajabhat University last Saturday (July 3) confirmed through its Facebook page that the venue had already been sanitised and was open for business.

“Ready to come back to serve all customers as usual. Clean, safe, disinfected, cleaned all new air conditioner systems. All customers can be assured. All staff members have received 2 injections of vaccinations,” the coffee shop announced.

“#Ask for cooperation with all customers to wear a mask and check the temperature, wash alcohol gel before entering the shop. #Sit in the shop and wear a mask too. #Thank you customers for always trusting us,” the post added.

The Lamai Cafe, however, posted on Saturday that it will remain closed until July 15.

“For safety, the shop would like to close for cleaning and spraying disinfectant and have all employees quarantine for a period of 14 days and be tested for COVID-19 two times in accordance with the measures of the government to stop the spread of infection and we would like to close from 3-15 July. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the cafe announced.