Phuket COVID-19 PUI man flees designated accommodation, convinced to return

PHUKET: A man who fled his designated accommodation in Phuket Town where he was under observation on suspicion of being infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus was convinced to return to his safe zone by police and health officers yesterday (Mar 27).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 06:39PM

Health official on Thursday rehearse in front of the cameras the moving of COVID-19 patients to the new Provincial Hall ’field hospital’. Photo: PR Dept

Officers from Phuket Town Police Station were called to in front of the Grand Supicha Hotel, near the Phuket City Municipality offices, at 3pm.

Joining the officers were public health officers and Vachira Phuket Hopsital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol.

The man, who policed only described as 30-35 years old, was being escorted from Vachira Hospital to his new designated accommodation near the Phuket City Municipality officers when he became stressed and refused to go, police explained.

After 30 minutes, the officers calmed the man down and he agreed to stay at his designated accommodation, police said.

Health officials held a mass practice session on Thursday so they could rehearse moving patients to the new designated “field hospital”, the convention hall at the site of the still-incomplete new Phuket Provincial Hall on the south side of Phuket Town.

At least 100 beds along with the required medical equipment will be installed in the building, which so far has served as the venue for only a handful of government meetings.

The ground-floor level, which can accommodate 40 beds, will be used initially to treat COVID-19 patients who do not have serious symptoms, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The second floor of the building can accommodate a further 70 beds, he added.

“Patients suffering severe symptoms and who need respirators will continue to be treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” the Governor said. (See story here.)

The “COVID-19 Field Hospital” was initially expected to open yesterday (Mar 27), and patients are still being transferred to the new facility, The Phuket News was told.

Government Public Relations officials have announced that no visitors will permitted to enter the “field hospital”. However, people can leave necessary items or medication that patients regularly use with staff, who will sterilize the items and pass on to the patients.

Dr Busaya Santisan of Vachira Phuket Hospital told Khao Phuket that all personnel entering the building must wear protective clothing.

Patients under observation will be in general isolation and all items passed among them and any interaction among health personnel will be subjected to strict procedures to prevent the disease from spreading, she said.

Patients with severe symptoms will be treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital, she added.

A tent will be set up outside the building where people can undergo initial screening for the disease, Dr Busaya added.

