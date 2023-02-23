Phuket Country Club to host 46th President’s Cup

GOLF: The 46th President’s Cup Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday (Feb 25) at the Phuket Country Club in Kathu, organisers have confirmed.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 05:41PM

The annual competition will see a trophies awarded to categrory winners from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Phuket Golf Association confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 21).

There will be a total of six separate categories contested with royal trophies going to the winners in each one, namely: the best team performance, the lowest gross score, the lowest nett score and the three longest drives.

Additionally, there will be Audi cars worth over B2.5 million as prizes for anyone who can achieve a “hole in one” shot on the 14th hole, plus brand new motorbikes for a hole in one on holes 2, 5 and 7.

Overseeing the press conference to announce the event at the clubhouse at Phuket Country Club was the President of the Phuket Golf Association Pol. Col. Akanit Danpitaksat, who was joined by Chanwut Hongyok, the Country Club’s General Manager, Kulsek Kritthiammek, representative from Audi Phuket Co., and Sajjapol Thongsom, Secretary of the Phuket Golf Association.

The Phuket Golf Association also used the press conference to confirm they had made a donation of B20,000 to support youth development at the club.

Additionally, B50,000 was donated by the Rural Child Development Fund under the Royal Patronage HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn which will go to helping underprivileged children up to six years of age in Phuket.

Participants are all amateur players from Phuket and surrounding provinces, Col Akanit said, adding that the appetite to play was high with over 160 interested players applying from provinces outside of Phuket alone.

The tournament can also help promote tourism and strengthen relations between golfers, government and the private sector, he added.

Mr Kulsek concluded the press conference by stating it was a great opportunity to grow the Audi brand locally, adding that a range of different models of Audi cars will be showcased at the event.