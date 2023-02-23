333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Country Club to host 46th President’s Cup

Phuket Country Club to host 46th President’s Cup

GOLF: The 46th President’s Cup Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday (Feb 25) at the Phuket Country Club in Kathu, organisers have confirmed.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 05:41PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

« »

The annual competition will see a trophies awarded to categrory winners from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Phuket Golf Association confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 21).

There will be a total of six separate categories contested with royal trophies going to the winners in each one, namely: the best team performance, the lowest gross score, the lowest nett score and the three longest drives.

Additionally, there will be Audi cars worth over B2.5 million as prizes for anyone who can achieve a “hole in one” shot on the 14th hole, plus brand new motorbikes for a hole in one on holes 2, 5 and 7.

Overseeing the press conference to announce the event at the clubhouse at Phuket Country Club was the President of the Phuket Golf Association Pol. Col. Akanit Danpitaksat, who was joined by Chanwut Hongyok, the Country Club’s General Manager, Kulsek Kritthiammek, representative from Audi Phuket Co., and Sajjapol Thongsom, Secretary of the Phuket Golf Association.

The Phuket Golf Association also used the press conference to confirm they had made a donation of B20,000 to support youth development at the club.

Blue Tree Phuket

Additionally, B50,000 was donated by the Rural Child Development Fund under the Royal Patronage HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn which will go to helping underprivileged children up to six years of age in Phuket.

Participants are all amateur players from Phuket and surrounding provinces, Col Akanit said, adding that the appetite to play was high with over 160 interested players applying from provinces outside of Phuket alone.

The tournament can also help promote tourism and strengthen relations between golfers, government and the private sector, he added.

Mr Kulsek concluded the press conference by stating it was a great opportunity to grow the Audi brand locally, adding that a range of different models of Audi cars will be showcased at the event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government games competition kicks off
Man Utd fans urge prospective new owners to back Ten Hag
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener
Thailand miss out on Women’s World Cup spot
Rashford shines as Man Utd rout Leicester amid takeover race
Arsenal regain top spot as Manchester City stumble in title race
Arsenal seek swift response to take title fight to Man City
Perfect Pairing at Kamala Open Bowls Championship
Snooker top guns to vie for 6-red title
Warriors down Andaman in last ball thriller
Sports month aims to develop government relations
Winners of the CIC RoV Esports Championship receive awards
Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal
Ferrari unveils new F1 car with Red Bull in their sights
Annual Phuket fishing tournament confirmed

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Oh jeez, here we go again with more incompetent officials creating a new ambiguous "standard a...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

illegal E-cigaret... wonder why officer do not check al those weed shop full of foregners ( russian ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

wonder if we could buy some of those imp[ounded bikes? thinking of opening a rental business and see...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

let ask him again in 3-4- months... the usual propaganda and when water is finish then they will bla...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

@Kurt. As usual, you're miles off. The BHT300 doesn't start until June, leaving plenty of ti...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

good news the pilot landed back safely. Well done ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

@Kurt. There are facilities for them. They're called Young Offenders Institutes. ...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

That will put the cops at Chalong circle out of business :-) :-) ...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

How will they enforce this - for the motorbike rental companies supporting this is like turkeys voti...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

It would be interesting to see the Phuket statistics on how many tourists get into motorcycle accide...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna

 