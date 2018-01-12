PHUKET: More than 500 officials, volunteers and local residents this week joined ‘Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Hearts’ campaigns, with the Phuket Governor urging Phuket to pay more attention to keeping Phuket this coming year.

At 9am on Wed nesday (Jan 10) in Cherng Talay, Governor Norraphat Plodthong along with Thalang District Chief Kongtho-adul Chutong and Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAnn Samran led a clean-up at Surin, Bang Tao and Layan Beaches.

At the same time, various Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Hearts projects were held in different areas around Phuket including Chalong and Patong.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket’s income comes from tourism. Phuket is one of the top ten cities in the world that tourists want to visit. This is what we are proud of, but we have to manage tourism with natural resources conservation, and I want people to pay attention to conserving our island. Phuket island will be cleaner by sight in 2018.

“We have ordered government offices and the private sector to hold cleaning activities at least twice a month. Cherng Talay OrBorTor has continued pushed forward with rubbish management, and I would like to thank them for for all their cooperation in reducing rubbish in the area,” Gov Norraphat said.

“We request cooperation from hotels to separate rubbish especially wet rubbish such as food, fruit and vegetables. This kind rubbish is a source of germs. In addition, hazardous waste must also be separated,” Gov Norraphat noted.

Mr Adul added, “To follow this campaign, we have to make sure that people are concerned with cleanliness. We have cooperated with more than 20 operators to solve the rubbish problem in our area.”

While in Chalong, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung along with Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphol led a cleaning activity at Soi Anusorn. Joining them were other government officials and volunteers.





