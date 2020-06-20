Phuket construction foreman, 50, investigated for rape of girl, 15, after ‘grooming’ a romantic relationship

PHUKET: Police are investigating a rape complaint filed against a construction foreman who worked in Sakoo, the area just south of Phuket International Airport, for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl by deciving her that he had romantic feelings for the girl.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 June 2020, 02:41PM

The rape complaint was filed at Thalang Police Station on Wednesday (June 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that the mother brought her 15-year-old daughter to Thalang Police Station to file the complaint on Wednesday (June 17).

The mother explained that the man, 50 years old and originally from Chiang Mai, was a foreman at a construction site where the mother worked.

He had repeatedly raped her daughter at the office at the construction site, the mother told police.

The mother said she learned of her daughter’s ordeal only after seeing her crying uncontrollably on June 5, and asking what was wrong. The man had been raping her daughter since November last year, she explained.

The ongoing ordeal began when the man asked the daughter to come to the office, where he gave her B1,000, after which the girl went back home, the girl told police.

Two days later, the man called her back and said he would give her more money. When she arrived at the office, the man dragged her into the room and raped her, and gave her B200.

The same continued for months. Sometimes the man gave the girl some money, other times he did not, the girl explained.

Each time, the man used “various tricks” to convince the girl that he had romantic intentions, including telling her that he was going to divorce his wife. He even proposed to marry the girl, police were told.

The last time the man raped the girl was on April 19, the man’s birthday, when he called the girl to come to the office, where he raped her in the bathroom.

“That was the last time I saw him,” the girl said.

The incident on June 5 that led to the mother learning of her daughter’s ordeal began with her daughter receiving a phone call from the man, who had returned to Chiang Mai, the mother told police on Wednesday.

The man told the girl that he was not going to divorce his wife. He also explained that his wife had discovered that he had transferred money to the girl many times, the mother said.

The man’s wife also called the girl, telling her that she was going to report to the police that the girl was having an affair with her husband. That prompted the girl to tell her mother.

The girl told police that she never told her mother about the man “because he forbade it and said he would explain it to my mother himself”.

“But after his wife found out, he was difficult to contact. He did not answer chat [messages],” the girl said.

The issue came to a head on Tuesday (June 16), when the man called the girl’s father “in order to clear the incident”.

However, the man accused the girl of being in the same type of relationship with “many other men, not only him”.

The man offered to give B20,000, but the girl’s father refused and the mother brought her daughter to the police station to file the rape complaint the next day, Lt Col Anukul noted in his report.

Lt Col Anukul advised the mother to take her daughter to file a complaint at Sakhu Police Station, as the incident had occurred in their jurisdiction.

“I have spoken to officers there, and had the mother and daughter give to the officers chat messages and audio recordings of conversations between the man and the girl as evidence,” Lt Col Anukul said.