Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket construction foreman, 50, investigated for rape of girl, 15, after ‘grooming’ a romantic relationship

Phuket construction foreman, 50, investigated for rape of girl, 15, after ‘grooming’ a romantic relationship

PHUKET: Police are investigating a rape complaint filed against a construction foreman who worked in Sakoo, the area just south of Phuket International Airport, for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl by deciving her that he had romantic feelings for the girl.

crimesexpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 June 2020, 02:41PM

The rape complaint was filed at Thalang Police Station on Wednesday (June 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rape complaint was filed at Thalang Police Station on Wednesday (June 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that the mother brought her 15-year-old daughter to Thalang Police Station to file the complaint on Wednesday (June 17).

The mother explained that the man, 50 years old and originally from Chiang Mai, was a foreman at a construction site where the mother worked.

He had repeatedly raped her daughter at the office at the construction site, the mother told police.

The mother said she learned of her daughter’s ordeal only after seeing her crying uncontrollably on June 5, and asking what was wrong. The man had been raping her daughter since November last year, she explained.

The ongoing ordeal began when the man asked the daughter to come to the office, where he gave her B1,000, after which the girl went back home, the girl told police.

Two days later, the man called her back and said he would give her more money. When she arrived at the office, the man dragged her into the room and raped her, and gave her B200.

The same continued for months. Sometimes the man gave the girl some money, other times he did not, the girl explained.

Each time, the man used “various tricks” to convince the girl that he had romantic intentions, including telling her that he was going to divorce his wife. He even proposed to marry the girl, police were told.

The last time the man raped the girl was on April 19, the man’s birthday, when he called the girl to come to the office, where he raped her in the bathroom.

“That was the last time I saw him,” the girl said. 

QSI International School Phuket

The incident on June 5 that led to the mother learning of her daughter’s ordeal began with her daughter receiving a phone call from the man, who had returned to Chiang Mai, the mother told police on Wednesday.

The man told the girl that he was not going to divorce his wife. He also explained that his wife had discovered that he had transferred money to the girl many times, the mother said.

The man’s wife also called the girl, telling her that she was going to report to the police that the girl was having an affair with her husband. That prompted the girl to tell her mother.

The girl told police that she never told her mother about the man “because he forbade it and said he would explain it to my mother himself”.

“But after his wife found out, he was difficult to contact. He did not answer chat [messages],” the girl said.

The issue came to a head on Tuesday (June 16), when the man called the girl’s father “in order to clear the incident”.

However, the man accused the girl of being in the same type of relationship with “many other men, not only him”.

The man offered to give B20,000, but the girl’s father refused and the mother brought her daughter to the police station to file the rape complaint the next day, Lt Col Anukul noted in his report.

Lt Col Anukul advised the mother to take her daughter to file a complaint at Sakhu Police Station, as the incident had occurred in their jurisdiction.

“I have spoken to officers there, and had the mother and daughter give to the officers chat messages and audio recordings of conversations between the man and the girl as evidence,” Lt Col Anukul said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vigilance key to recovery, says new Phuket Governor
Budget limiting quality of tours
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 20
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Former hotel employee dies after motorbike slams power pole at high speed
Phuket spas inspected for COVID-19 compliance
Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September
Travel bubbles to launch next month, foreign businessmen, experts to arrive first
Police investigate death of Myanmar man found hanged behind Korean restaurant
Phuket drugs delivery man arrested with 3kg of ya ice, more than 92,000 meth pills 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for Phuket ’International Medical Centre’? Thailand to target wealthy tourists! || June 19
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 19
Phuket officials ask police to end visitor registration, use Thai Chana only
New Phuket Governor arrives
Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

 

Phuket community
Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

What are Phuket's 'possessing relevant facillities' ? Name them, please. One wise thing...(Read More)

Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

Mr Phiphat's 'rethinking' could bring something new. However, he thinks money only, not ...(Read More)

Thailand’s international flights may not restart until September

For how long will be hijacked in Thailand. Human rights say that travel is a basic right for peopl...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Now: First priority of new Phuket Governor, Min. Anutin & Phipat, the generals Anupong & Por...(Read More)

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

Why is Chalong Hospital still a 'lame duck' in Phuket's medical health system? So far it...(Read More)

Phuket officials ask police to end visitor registration, use Thai Chana only

Can we also get rid of that useless temp taking at shop's doorsteps by not authorised non medica...(Read More)

Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

@Galong, there is nothing more rooted in Thailand than: "This is the way we do it". To avo...(Read More)

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

@Shwe Maybe useless for you,but useful for others. @LALALA Complete unintelligent nonsense ! @Ca...(Read More)

Police investigate death of Myanmar man found hanged behind Korean restaurant

for all the deaths from for sure some hundreds of people as victims of the lockdown from the gang i...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 19

i wonder if and when phuket news realize the flu is over since weeks and stopping this ridiculous co...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Binomo

 