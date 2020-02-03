Kata Rocks
Phuket confirmed as future venue for Amazing Thailand Marathon

Bangkok: Phuket has been confirmed as one of the five pilot venues to host the Amazing Thailand Marathon, Thailand’s biggest and most popular road race.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 February 2020, 03:15PM

Participants at the start line of the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2020 yesterday (Feb 2). Photo: TAT

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports (centre) inaugurates the race. Photo: TAT

In line with the government’s direction, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is currently developing the Amazing Thailand Marathon as an annual series starting with five pilot provinces including Bangkok, Buri Ram, Chon Buri, Phuket and Ratchaburi with an annual target of 100,000 participants including up to 15,000 foreigners.

Dates and specific details, however, have not yet been shared in regards to the Phuket edition.

The Amazing Thailand Marathon, hosted in Bangkok for the past two years, attracts about 30,000 runners and over 75,000 spectators across the whole weekend, establishing it as the country’s leading running event on the annual sporting calendar.

Yesterday (Feb 2), Bangkok hosted the third annual edition of the marathon at the Rajamangala Stadium, Hua Mak, Bangkok with a total of 29,883 runners participating.

There were 5,565 runners in the full marathon at 42.195 kilometres; 11,051 runners in the half marathon at 21.10 kilometres; 10,677 runners in the mini marathon at 10 kilometres, and 2,590 runners in the fun run at 5 kilometres.

The participants ran past Bangkok’s iconic landmarks such as the Victory Monument, Wat Benchamabophit (Marble Temple), Ratchadamnoen Avenue (Thailand’s Champs-Elysees), Rama VIII Bridge, and Wat Saket (Golden Mount).

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, inaugurated the event and Toyota was the race’s presenting sponsor.

                                                            - Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

 

