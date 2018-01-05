PHUKET: Police today (Jan 5) arrested a 50-year-old man who was part of a four-member con gang that conned a woman out of more than B3 million in a gambling con after pretending to be interested in doing business with her.

Somchai ‘Kwang’ Inthawong (face blurred) was arrested by police in Prachuap Kiri Khan. Photo: CSD

A team from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Sub Division 6 led by Col Sompong Suwannawong and Lt Col Pattrawut Onchuay along with Huai Yang Police in Prachuap Kiri Khan arrested Somchai ‘Kwang’ Inthawong at the Huai Yang Checkpoint while he was in a Mazda sedan with his girlfriend at 10:45am.

Somchai was immediately set to be transferred to Thalang Police Station.

On December 12 last year, Officers from the CSD and Thalang Police arrested Sujira Yodying, 55, from Pitsanulok and Saeree Sangputtong, 49, from Chumphon who are part of a four-member gang who conned a woman out of more than B3 million in a gambling con after pretending to be interested in doing business with her. Somchai managed to escape arrest.

Col Sompong said, “We was notified that Somchai was on a trip to Chiang Rai with his girlfriend in a car. We managed to track him down and tried to capture him in Lampang but we were unsuccessful because we was not exactly sure what vehicle he was in.

“We later discovered that he was in a black Mazda 3 sedan. We kept track of the sedan and later found that Somchai was in Prachuap Kiri Khan so we contact Huai Yang Police to detain him,” he explained.

“In the con gang, Somchai was being a broker who chose and contacted victims before bring them to another members. We found that many victims are in Phuket. Some of them are afraid to report their stories to police because they thought that they actually lost in a gambling,” he explained.

“There are six cases in Phuket that have been reported to police. In total seven arrest warrants have been issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. Five of the arrest warrants were revoked because suspects paid some money back to victims,” he noted.

In May, Thalang Police arrested Somchai who was part of a four-man gang who conned a woman out of just under B1 million in a gambling trick after pretending to be interested in buying her house. But at that time Sujira and Saeree managed to escape. (See story here.)