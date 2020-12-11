BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending

PHUKET: Provincial officials are hoping that a two-day market being held in Wichit will help generate B500,000 in spending to help boost incomes of local vendors.

COVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 11 December 2020, 11:47AM

The market is hoped to boost incomes of local vendors. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The move to boost activities and promotion of the market, the Wat Thep Market in Wichit, is just one project in a campaign by the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office to support small events in Phuket to help alleviate the financial stress being brought on by the current economic crisis.

Phuket Vice Govenor Phichet Panaphong presided over the official opening of the market, dubbed “Commerce creates happiness for people”, late yesterday afternoon, joined by Phuket Commerce Office Chief Premmanee Subchokchai.

Ms Premmanee explained that the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office had been allocated funds to organise activities to promote marketing channels and distribution links of products and services via community markets during the long holiday season from November 2020 - January 2021 to stimulate market spending through promotion conducted by the Department of Internal Trade. 

By attracting more people to the market will help encourage spending, especially during the long weekend holidays that the Cabinet has created to stimulate domestic tourism, she added.

“And most people like to travel in groups and spend a lot of money. This will continue to stimulate and restore the domestic economy,” she said.

“The market is expected to help stimulate the economy at least B500,000,” Ms Premmanee said.

The Wat Thep Market, being held yesterday and today, is open from 2pm to 7pm. 

The market features stage performances that reflect the local way of life and cultural identity through folk songs, Ms Premmanee explained.

“And coupons for purchasing products will be distributed to the public who attend the event,” she added.

V/Gov Phichet said, “Encouraging more Thai tourists to travel in Phuket to compensate for the decrease in the number of foreign tourists is an urgent mission to stimulate the economy of Phuket. 

“Creation of new attractions to increase tourism incentives for tourists and to compensate for the old attractions that have reduced incentive is another way to promote tourism into Phuket, especially for tourism that touches the daily lives of the local people and is different from the tourists’ usual activities.

“The Ministry of Commerce organising activities to promote marketing channels and links for product distribution at community markets during the long holiday season from November 2020-January 2021 is another tool to help solve this problem,” V/Gov Phichet said.

