PHUKET: Phuket concluded Day 1 of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign at midnight last night with zero deaths on the island’s roads in the 24-hour period.

Thursday 12 April 2018, 12:05PM

Phuket has survived Day 1 of the Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign with zero deaths. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its first official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 12).

For the 24 hours of April 11, there were eight accidents in which eight people injured, as follows:

Muang District: 5 accidents, 5 people injured

Kathu District: 2 accidents, 2 people injured

Thalang District: 1 accident, 1 person injured

Most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.

Of note, one accident involved a foreigner riding a motorbike in Patong hitting the back of a pickup truck, said the report. Officials had yet to identify the foreigner as he had sustained a head injury.

Police reported having issued 1,031 fines for moving violations during Day 1 of the campaign, as follows:

• 22 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 55 Not wearing seatbelts

• 237 Driving without a license

• 22 Speeding

• 35 Running a red light

• 27 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 8 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 26 Using mobile phones while driving.

• 38 Drunk driving

• 561 Not wearing helmets