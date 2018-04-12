The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its first official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 12).
For the 24 hours of April 11, there were eight accidents in which eight people injured, as follows:
- Muang District: 5 accidents, 5 people injured
- Kathu District: 2 accidents, 2 people injured
- Thalang District: 1 accident, 1 person injured
Most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.
Of note, one accident involved a foreigner riding a motorbike in Patong hitting the back of a pickup truck, said the report. Officials had yet to identify the foreigner as he had sustained a head injury.
Police reported having issued 1,031 fines for moving violations during Day 1 of the campaign, as follows:
• 22 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
• 55 Not wearing seatbelts
• 237 Driving without a license
• 22 Speeding
• 35 Running a red light
• 27 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
• 8 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
• 26 Using mobile phones while driving.
• 38 Drunk driving
• 561 Not wearing helmets
