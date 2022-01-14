Phuket City Municipality schools to remain closed

PHUKET: All government schools and kindergartens in Phuket City Municipality are to remain closed until the end of the month following an order issued by Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 January 2022, 10:31AM

The announcement by Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas. Image: Phuket City Municipality

Under an announcement issued yesterday (Jan 13), all child development centres and schools under Phuket City municipality management must suspend on-site classes from Jan 17-31.

“The Municipality has announced to suspend on-site classes as concern about of COVID-19 infections spreading is still increasing,” the announcement read.

Classes will continue through online or broadcast channels, the announcement assured.

“Parents must keep up to date with the news from the child development centres and schools affiliated with Phuket City Municipality, or through the online classroom groups, on an ongoing basis for any changes,” the announcement added.

The order to keep Phuket City Municipality schools closed comes despite a senior Public Health Ministry official on Wednesday (Jan 12) confirming there is no need to completely close schools where COVID-19 cases are found, “because most already have effective control measures in place to halt the spread of any infection”.