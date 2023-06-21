Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has launched an intensive campaign to counter dengue infections in the Phuket Town area. Specifically to be targetted are schools and other educational institutions, Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas has announced.

health

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 02:21PM

According to the Department of Disease Control, from Jan 1 to June 7 there were 19,503 patients throughout the country who were confirmed to have contracted dengue. Of those, 17 patients died, Mayor Saroj said.

The Department of Disease Control predicts that dengue fever will return with “epidemic” widespread infections again this year, he added.

“During this time of year there is a significant increase in the number of dengue patients because there is rain in many areas, leaving much standing water around. This becomes breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Mayor Saroj explained.

“The Phuket City Municipality Disease Prevention and Control Division is deploying its plan to spray smoke to eliminate mosquitoes both in educational institutions and community sources to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and prevent the spread of dengue fever,” he said.

The municipality’s public health division noted that many of the infections in its area were found in school-age children, he added.

Phuket City Municipality will also ramp up its dengue education and awareness campaign, Mayor Saroj said.

For information or advice about dengue, people were asked to contact the Phuket City Municipality Disease Prevention and Control Division at 076-216929-30.





