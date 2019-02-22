PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality is urging residents to use tap water sparingly in order to make water-supply reserves last throughout the dry season, and has issued its second warning in a week that water pressure may be introduced in order to conserve water-supply reserves.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 February 2019, 01:00PM

Phuket City Municipality is urging residents to use tap water sparingly in order to makes water-supply reserves last throughout the dry season. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The notice was issued on Thursday (Feb 21), as Thailand officially entered its hot season.

Although Phuket during this period experiences isolated thundershowers from time to time, rainfall is relatively rare and will not return until the southwest monsoon returns in May, Phuket City Municipality noted in its missive issued on Thursday.

The notice read:

“We ask people to save water throughout the dry season. We ask people to cooperate as follows:

1. Please use water sparingly and store water in a container for use in case water supply becomes weak or stops.

2. The Phuket City Municipality water supply division will have to reduce (mains) water pressure from 10am - 5pm and from 10pm - 5am in Talad Nua and Talad Yai subdistricts. Areas far from mains supply points or on high ground will have weak water pressure or water flow will stop.

3. Please check pipes in your house to ensure water is not wasted (through leaks).

If you find leaky or broken pipes, please inform the Phuket City Municipality water supply division by calling 076-211130 (24 hours).

“Phuket City Municipality requests cooperation from all people to save water so there is enough water to use later,” the notice read.

The notice issued on Thursday is the second warning this week that Phuket City Municipality has issued cautioning that water rationing may be introduced within city limits and in nearby areas.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana earlier this week explained that Phuket City Municipality provides tap water to more than 18,096 residences in Phuket Town and nearby areas and admitted that water reserves were lower than usual for this time of year – but also called on residents to not panic. (See story here.)

“If people do need urgent supply of water, please call the (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) DDPM hotline 199 or Phuket City Municipality at 076-211111 or the Phuket City Municipality hotline 1132 for help,” she said.