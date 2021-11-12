Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules

PHUKET: All krathong to be sold in Phuket Town must be made from natural materials only and no fireworks of any kind are to be sold for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival to be observed nationwide next Friday (Nov 19).

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 November 2021, 11:56AM

The rules annoucned for vendors and visitors to the two official locations for celebrating loy Krathong in Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

For the first time Suan Luang (Rama IX Park) will be opened for people to celebrate Loy Krathong, Phuket City Deputy Mayor Supachok La-ongphet announced. Photo: PR Phuket

The news came as Phuket City Deputy Mayor Supachok La-ongphet yesterday (Nov 11) announced that to alleviate crowding at Saphan Hin, the traditional site for people in Phuket Town to celebrate the festival, the municipality will open Suan Luang (Rama IX Park) for people to enjoy the festival.

Both locations will be opened under strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mr Supachok said.

“Every year in the past there has been only one location in Phuket Town organised for people to celebrate Loy Krathong, and that has been Saphan Hin. But this year, one more location has been added, Suan Luang Rama IX Park, to spread the density of people who will come to celebrate Loy Krathong,” he said.

“Phuket City Municipality asks all people and tourists who will join the Loy Krathong event to strictly observe control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Phuket City Municipality has arranged for Department of Local Administration officers and public health officials to ensure proceedings are orderly at both locations,” Mr Supachok explained.

“At the same time we ask for cooperation from the people and tourists who join the good traditions of Thailand on Loy Krathong Day 2021 in a New Normal style, by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, taking care of your health and being socially responsible.

“And it’s also important to use krathongs made from natural materials to contribute to the conservation of the environment as well,” he added.

Mr Supachok’s announcement came as Phuket City Municipality announced its rules to be observed by vendors and visitors to the two locations during the upcoming festival:

All people must strictly comply with the COVID-19 prevention measures

Loy Krathong to be sold must be made from natural materials only

The sale and setting off of fireworks of any kind is not permitted

The sale and release sky lanterns is not permitted

Food health and hygiene requirements must be met

The sale and consumption of any alcoholic beverages is not permitted

The use of foam containers for food is not permitted

Garbage scraps from selling krathong must be placed in a black bag and sealed tightly, and placed in the area that Phuket Municipality has arranged for collection

All rules must be strictly adhered to

People looking to sell krathongs on the night have until 4:30pm next Thursday (Nov 18) to apply for a permit.

To alleviate the costs of operating a stall, the municipality is waiving all waste collection fees for the vendors supporting the festival, the municipality said in its announcement.

The municipality also called on people to enjoy the festival by wearing traditional Thai costumes at the celebrations.