Phuket City Mayor orders hunt for person leaving thumb tacks across Saphan Hin roads

PHUKET: Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana has ordered council staff to investigate the origins of thumb tacks being strewn across roads at Saphan Hin Park, believed to be a ploy to get cyclists to pay for tyre repairs or even buy new tyres.

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 January 2021, 05:33PM

The latest incident came this morning (Jan 29) when cyclists fell prone to many thumb tacks on the roads at the popular public exercise park, located on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

One female cyclist told The Phuket News that about 10 of her friends’ bicycle tyres were punctured by similar tacks two days ago.

“I want to know who did this. Why did he or she do this? It costs about B200 each time to replace the tyres,” she said.

Another cyclist explained, “The person who placed the tacks on the road may be mad at us because of the noise we make while cycling around, but the road is a public road, he or she should not have done that.”

Mayor Somjai today confirmed, “At this stage, we have already ordered staff to examine the area and collect evidence.

“Right now, we are checking CCTV cameras to find the person who placed the tacks. The CCTV cameras may not be able to see in some areas in the park, but we will try our best to find this person,” Mayor Somjai added.