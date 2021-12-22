BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists

Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas has launched a campaign to boost cultural tourism to attract more domestic tourists to the Phuket Town area to help local businesses and the island’s economy to recover.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 December 2021, 05:49PM

Phuket Town needs to target domestic tourists, said Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Town needs to target domestic tourists, said Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

"Phuket City Municipality must stimulate the domestic tourism market, especially in the Phuket Town area with its diverse cultural attractions, unique traditions and lifestyles, in order to revitalize the tourism sector and economy of Phuket," Mayor Saroj told the press at the Phuket Creativity & Innovation Centre (CIC) yesterday (Dec 21).

Tourist safety was also a key concern, Mayor Saroj added.

"A total of 255 CCTV cameras covering all areas in Phuket City Municipality will be installed, with measures to prevent and mitigate disasters 24 hours a day, to increase the efficiency of crime prevention and suppression, and to increase safety for people and tourists traveling in the Phuket City Municipality area," he said.

Mayor Saroj yesterday also announced the winners of the Phuket City Municipality “2022 Photo Contest” created to “promote tourism, stimulate the economy and open up new perspectives”.

“People will be able to witness a variety of natural attractions, cultural attractions and lifestyles in various locations through these photos, such as landscape and architecture, which will reflect Phuket’s individuality while promoting and fostering creativity,” Mayor saroj said.

At the event, Mayor Saroj presented the winners of the contest, which higlighted 12 photographs presented under the theme “Looking at the City from a New Angle, Chicer than the Old.”

All 12 photographs awarded will be used to make a souvenir calendar for 2022, and will be featured in various media on some occasions to promote tourism in Phuket Town, Mayor saroj said.

Mayor Saroj also invited people to participate in making merit by providing alms to monks on New Year’s Day 2022 at the Phuket Provincial Government Centre on Saturday, January 1, 2022 for the start of an auspicious new year.

