Phuket City Mayor announce formation of ‘Phuket City Guardian Association’

PHUKET: The Mayor of Phuket City Municipality today held a meeting to announce the formation of the ‘Phuket City Guardian Association’, the aims of which are directly related to the National Education Act 1999.


By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 12:41PM

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana speaks at today’s meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana held today’s meeting at the Plookpanya Municipal School in Phuket Town, where she was joined by directors of schools which fall under the jurisdiction of Phuket Municipality, president of the Phuket City Guardian Association, committee members, teachers, parents and guardians of children studying at Phuket Municipality schools.

Mayor Somjai said that the establishment of the association is to give parents and guardians an entity where they can express their opinion about local education and exchange ideas on the working system of the association.

The aims of the club is directly related to the National Education Act 1999 which focuses on supporting local communities and managing the education system efficiently.

 

 

johnc808 | 06 November 2018 - 06:35:21 

Outstanding effort.. especially  in light of recent 'dark education' article released

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 17:03:11 

We all red that many foreign teachers in english were arrested at schools and handcuffed taken away. ( Bangkok Post) Are these thai school principals arrested for having illegal employed these foreign teachers? No! Why not? Having your child at a school were a thai director not respect the thai laws? What is it saying? Fill it out!

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 15:21:34 

Another money making project, or self promotion?
Hey, the whole of thai education system needs a overhaul. Not just putting 'plasters' here and there. Admit it. Thailand has to make a rigorous education system switch to get attached again with the world outside Thailand. The sooner the better.

