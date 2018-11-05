PHUKET: The Mayor of Phuket City Municipality today held a meeting to announce the formation of the ‘Phuket City Guardian Association’, the aims of which are directly related to the National Education Act 1999.



By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 12:41PM

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana speaks at today’s meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana held today’s meeting at the Plookpanya Municipal School in Phuket Town, where she was joined by directors of schools which fall under the jurisdiction of Phuket Municipality, president of the Phuket City Guardian Association, committee members, teachers, parents and guardians of children studying at Phuket Municipality schools.

Mayor Somjai said that the establishment of the association is to give parents and guardians an entity where they can express their opinion about local education and exchange ideas on the working system of the association.

The aims of the club is directly related to the National Education Act 1999 which focuses on supporting local communities and managing the education system efficiently.