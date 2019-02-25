PHUKET: Phuket City FC (Banbueng) marked their first win of the season with a very one-sided victory over Thai League 4 team, Pattani FC on Saturday (Feb 23).

Football

By Poria Mermand

Monday 25 February 2019, 05:02PM

Phuket fans had plenty to celebrate as their side put away five goals. Photo: Phuket City FC

Phuket City FC players celebrate one of five goals on their way to the second round of the Thai League Cup. Photo: Phuket City FC

There were plenty of goals for the fans to celebrate as the islanders won 5-0 at home in the first round of the Thai League Cup, with four goals coming in the first half.

Phuket’s new manager, Therdsak Chaiman, praised his team after the match for a very decisive win that will instil confidence in the players as they had their first taste of victory this season.

“We lost the first two league games of the season so this win will give the team some confidence going into the next game,” he said in the post-match interview. “However there is still work to do as there were moments in the game where the team did not perform as well as they should,”

Therdsak expressed his appreciation for the cheering Phuket fans who had much to celebrate on Saturday. “I would like to thank the Phuket fans who came out to support us and we hope to see them at future games,” he said.

Phuket’s next match is a league game away at Ranong next Saturday (March 2). The team will travel 300km north seeking their first league win of the season.

For the second round of the Thai League Cup, Phuket will play league 4 club Suratthani City away in a single-leg knock-out fixture on Wednesday March 13. Surrathani beat fellow league 4 club Satun United 2-1 on their way to the second round of the cup.

If the match ends in a draw, a second deciding leg will be played at Phuket’s Surakul stadium at a later date.