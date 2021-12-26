Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for theft of items valued at 66,000 from a home in Phanason Village in Baan Borrae, Wichit, on Christmas Day.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 26 December 2021, 12:26PM

Police were alerted to the burglary at around 11:30am yesterday (Dec 25).

Officers from the Wichit Police took just hours to track down the suspect, named by police only as “Mr Wongsathorn” (full name not reported).

Wongsathorn was arrested at a rented accommodation in Moo1, Wichit, said a report of the arrest.

The items stolen were reported to be valued at B66,000.

In taking Wongsathorn into custody, police seized from his accommodation an iPad, a black Gucci bag, a red Furla bag, one Armani watch and one Seiko watch.

Police also seized his white Honda Wave 125i motorbike used to make his getaway.

Wongsathorn was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for the theft, the report confirmed.

He has been charged with “Theft in a dwelling by entering through a channel made without the intention of being a person’s entrance” and “using a vehicle to facilitate the act”, the report noted.