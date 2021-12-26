BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested

Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for theft of items valued at 66,000 from a home in Phanason Village in Baan Borrae, Wichit, on Christmas Day.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 26 December 2021, 12:26PM

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

Photo: Wichit Police

« »

Police were alerted to the burglary at around 11:30am yesterday (Dec 25).

Officers from the Wichit Police took just hours to track down the suspect, named by police only as “Mr Wongsathorn” (full name not reported).

Wongsathorn was arrested at a rented accommodation in Moo1, Wichit, said a report of the arrest.

The items stolen were reported to be valued at B66,000.

In taking Wongsathorn into custody, police seized from his accommodation an iPad, a black Gucci bag, a red Furla bag, one Armani watch and one Seiko watch.

Police also seized his white Honda Wave 125i motorbike used to make his getaway.

Wongsathorn was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for the theft, the report confirmed.

He has been charged with “Theft in a dwelling by entering through a channel made without the intention of being a person’s entrance” and “using a vehicle to facilitate the act”, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man held for B500m crypto scam
Kalasin pub cluster expands
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no new deaths
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron
Sea turtles return to Thailand’s shores during pandemic
Phuket arrivals must now complete health form before leaving plane
Phuket Governor offers blessings for New Year
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis listing sought, Tracking apps blamed, Phuket NYE alcohol plans || December 24
Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations
WHO Thailand urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 jabs
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

 

Phuket community
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

The best vaccine is the one you can get. Has anyone other than Hi-So Thais gotten anything other th...(Read More)

Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Thank you for spearheading an effort to transition this island into a livable, sustainable home and...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

@christysweet Yet, you still choose to live here, even though you would like Thailand to be a carbo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

...That period of time makes sense to analyse coming Omicron developments. Also after 20 January Si...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

A just 2.5 week suspension of 'Test & Go' is to short to analyse the effect of that deci...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger

Inspection of several 'risk points', well-known for road-accident black spots. Why are these...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

In Europe the scientific thoughts are that 3x Pfizer, or 3x Moderna jabs are better than A-Z. Even p...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

@agogohome, Well, perhaps the reason foreigners that received 2 A-Z vaccinations are 'not allowe...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Flu vaccines are for Type B influenza, Omicron is a corona type virus so that vaccine will have no e...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Lots of insults, slurs and false innuendo from people who use fake names and suck badly at debating....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 