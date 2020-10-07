Kata Rocks
Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog

Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog

Members of the Zion of God Church came to the rescue of a suffering street dog on Saturday (Oct 3) after finding him outside the church in Talad Nuea in Phuket Town with maggot-infested head wounds.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 7 October 2020, 04:18PM

Orlan is now safely recovernig at the Soi Dog shelter. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Orlan was found on the streets of Phuket Town with maggot-infested head wounds. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Orlan was found on the streets of Phuket Town with maggot-infested head wounds. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Orlan is now safely recovernig at the Soi Dog shelter. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The group contacted Soi Dog Foundation for help who confirmed they would dispatch their animal rescue officers to collect the dog the following day. Fearing he might stray from the church grounds before then, the group rushed him to Thonglor Chalong Phuket Pet Hospital in Chalong where he received initial treatment and was admitted overnight. He was transported to the Soi Dog shelter in Mai Khao on Sunday (Oct 4). 

Soi Dog veterinarian Kirati Mongkolmarn confirmed that the dog, who has been named Orlan, will receive wound reconstruction surgery at the shelter’s state-of-the-art dog hospital once he is strong enough for the procedure. He will also receive ongoing treatment for a number of health issues, including severe anaemia, dermatitis, a tick infestation and a suspected blood parasite. 

“For a 10-year-old dog like Orlan, living on the streets is difficult. He has many health issues and severe maggot wounds on his left eye and left ear which we believe he has had for at least two weeks. Thank you to everyone who took the time and effort to help him. We will be monitoring his condition closely and hope he will recover soon,” said Kirati.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Rachaporn Kornkumpanart, one of the church’s worship team who co-ordinated Orlan’s rescue, urged the public to help street animals in their communities where possible. 

“If a dog receives treatment quickly, they will have a better chance of survival and recovery. Therefore, I would like to ask people in our community to keep an eye out for street animals in need and give them a hand if possible,” said Rachaporn.

To report a sick or injured street dog or cat to Soi Dog during shelter hours (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm), email clinic@soidog.org or call 076-681-029. If you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098-927-9698.

