Phuket chosen for data project to support COVID-19 response

PHUKET: Phuket has been selected as one of five provinces to pilot a project to develop a real-time database so that policy decisions regarding COVID prevention measures can be made quickly, concisely and appropriately for the situation at the time.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 December 2021, 02:30PM

"On behalf of Phuket, I would like to thank the National Research Office for choosing Phuket as one of the five pilot provinces of system development to study the COVID-19 epidemic,” Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong said at an event held to announce the project yesterday (Dec 14).

“Moreover, for giving the funding to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency to develop the COVID-19 iMap Platform and Dashboard to develop links between agencies and to manage data better,” he said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket tourism has been the most affected, so managing COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for Phuket,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

“The formulation of measures and the enforcement of measures must be considered from a database of precise facts. Therefore it is important to prepare to link the information from relevant agencies in prompt time,” he added.

Kandasri Limpakom, Deputy Director at Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, explained

"The COVID-19 iMap Platform was created to be a tool for the Security Emergency Operation Center and Provincial Center for Disease Control by connecting a large amount of geo-informatics data and developing the platform to be data centre

"The platform aims to assist in the monitoring and analysis of data related to COVID-19 issues and support decision making in managing public health resources, and in recovering from COVID-19 situations by having information for decision-making to manage the situation immediately," Ms Kandasri said.