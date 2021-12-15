"On behalf of Phuket, I would like to thank the National Research Office for choosing Phuket as one of the five pilot provinces of system development to study the COVID-19 epidemic,” Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong said at an event held to announce the project yesterday (Dec 14).
“Moreover, for giving the funding to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency to develop the COVID-19 iMap Platform and Dashboard to develop links between agencies and to manage data better,” he said.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket tourism has been the most affected, so managing COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for Phuket,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.
“The formulation of measures and the enforcement of measures must be considered from a database of precise facts. Therefore it is important to prepare to link the information from relevant agencies in prompt time,” he added.
Kandasri Limpakom, Deputy Director at Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, explained
"The COVID-19 iMap Platform was created to be a tool for the Security Emergency Operation Center and Provincial Center for Disease Control by connecting a large amount of geo-informatics data and developing the platform to be data centre
"The platform aims to assist in the monitoring and analysis of data related to COVID-19 issues and support decision making in managing public health resources, and in recovering from COVID-19 situations by having information for decision-making to manage the situation immediately," Ms Kandasri said.
