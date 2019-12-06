The move will increase the daily minimum wage from B308-330 to B313-336, depending on the province affected. (see Ministry of Labour announcement here.)
The proposed rise to to be submitted to Cabinet to come into effect on Jan 1.
Unskilled workers in most provinces will be entitled to B315-320 a day.
Ministry of Labour Permanent Secretary Suthi Sukosol said that the committee made its decision after careful consideration of factors including employees’ cost of living, employers’ ability to pay, and local and global economic conditions, reported the Bangkok Post.
"We believe that the increment will enable workers to survive and also support national growth. The impact will be minimal. Investment can be promoted and the economy can grow," he said.
Mr Suthi added that the B6 increase will come into effect in nine provinces: Chon Buri, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.
The minimum wage in the remaining 68 provinces will increase by B5, he added.
After the increase comes into effect, the minimum wage throughout the country will be set at 10 different rates, as follows:
- B336 – Chon Buri and Phuket
- B335 – Rayong
- B331 – Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon
- B330 – Chachoengsao
- B325 – Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phang Nga, Songkhla, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani
- B324 – Prachinburi
- B323 – Nonthaburi, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon and Samut Songkhram
- B320 – Kanchanaburi, Chai Nat, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buriram, Prachuap Khirikhan, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Yasothon, Roi Et, Sa Kaeo, Surin, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Uttaradit
- B315 – Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Ratchapichit, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lampang, Lamphun, Si Sa Ket, Satun, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uthai Thani and Amnat Charoen
- B313 Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala
