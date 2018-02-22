PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality officially opened the island’s Chinese New Year celebrations yesterday (Feb 21) with an event titled “Back to the Past of Phuket”.

Thursday 22 February 2018, 12:40PM

The Back to the Past of Phuket event got underway yesterday night (Feb 21) at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park – also known as Dragon Park – with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong leading the proceedings.

Joining Gov Norraphat at the event were his wife and President of the Phuket Red Cross Sudarat Plodthong, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana, Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket has many beautiful tourism places and is a unique historical province. There is a mixture of cultures and traditions combining Thai, Chinese, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh. These cultural heritages come from the residents’ ancestors and have been passed from generation to generation.

“The Chinese New Year ‘Back to the Past of Phuket’ event aims to preserve Phuket precious local traditions as well as publicise them to both Thai and foreign tourists. This event supports tourism and stimulates the economy to generate income for the country,” Gov Norraphat explained.

Mayor Somjai added, “This Chinese New Year event is one of many activities held under the Phuket Old Town arts preservation project which was launched in 1998.

“This project held with cooperation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, the Phuket Provincial Police Station, Phuket Provincial Agricultural Extension Office, Phuket Cultural Office, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, the National Discovery Museum Institute (NDMI), Phuket Old Town Foundation, Jui Tui Tao Bo Keng Foundation, Pracharat Raksamakkee Phuket Company, Phuket Old Town Community and Chatered Bank Old Town Community,” Mayor Somjai explained.

There are many activities included at the Back to the Past of Phuket event including local cultural parades, music and dance shows from Mongolia, Shandong Acrobatics from China, Guan Yin praying, a local Phuket food competition hosted by famous Thai chef Yingsak, Miss Baba 2018 contest, lantern watching, jazz music, Thai folk dance, string-puppet show, string-puppet making workshop and other interesting activities.

Tomorrow (Feb 23,) the last day of the event, will see a god worshipping event be held. This is an ancient Phuket tradition and will be held from 10pm onwards at the Dragon Statue area.