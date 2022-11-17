Phuket Chinese Consul bids farewell

PHUKET: Li Chunfu, head of the Consular Office of the People’s Republic of China in Phuket, paid a visit to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Nov 16) to say farewell as he leaves his position at Phuket consular office.

Thursday 17 November 2022, 09:45AM

Mr Li held the position in Phuket as he also served as the Deputy Consul-General of the China Consulate based in Songkhla.

Mr Li will be replaced by Li Yunlong, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

However, it was not reported exactly which position Mr Li will be moving to.

According to the PR Phuket report, Mr Li said that the People’s Republic of China would like to thank Phuket for taking care of Chinese nationals, “helping Chinese tourists very well and quickly”.

“The Chinese government would like to thank the Governor of Phuket and related agencies. The Chinese Consulate Office in Phuket has good relations with Phuket. The Chinese side is willing to cooperate with Phuket in all aspects,” Mr Li said.

“President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Thailand will further strengthen the relationship and bond between the People’s Republic of China and Thailand,” he added.

Governor Narong said that Phuket has a policy to strengthen the sister city relationship between Phuket and the cities of the People’s Republic of China, the report noted.

“On this occasion, the People’s Republic of China would also like to support Phuket hosting the Specialised Expo in 2028, which will be selected in June 2023,” he added.