PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Stability Division today (Jan 17) confirmed that a male chef from a unnamed Phuket hotel was arrested yesterday for possession of 56 packs of kratom, which they believe he intended to be sell to teenagers in the local area.

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 06:13PM

Pongchai Langtor, 30, was arrested with 56 packs of kratom. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chief of the Phuket Stability Division and Wichit District Chief Administrative Officer (palad) Danai Jaikaeng announced the arrest of 30-year-old Pongchai Langtor at 5:40 pm yesterday (Jan 16).

Pongchai, a chef at a hotel in Wichit sub-district, was found with 56 packs of kratom weighing a total of 8 kilograms. He was arrested at 64/34 Moo 1, Wichit, Mueang district.

“Police officers had received complaints from residents that narcotics were bring sold to teenagers in the area.

“Officers then followed clues until they found the house where the drugs are purchased and planned to inspect the place and conduct an arrest,” said Mr Danai.

“The police found Pongchai in possession of kratom. He was then was taken to Phuket City Police Station to proceed with an investigation.

“During questioning the suspect confessed and was charged with illegal possession of narcotics. Phuket City Police then sent him to Wichit Police Station for further legal action,” he added.

Additional investigations revealed that Pongchai had been charged for possession of kratom once before, added Mr Danai.