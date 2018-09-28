THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

PHUKET: Police arrested two men at the Phuket Checkpoint yesterday morning (Sept 27) as they attempt to smuggle onto the island 1,952 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 September 2018, 11:44AM

The men were caught bringing 1,952 meth pills onto the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were caught bringing 1,952 meth pills onto the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were caught bringing 1,952 meth pills onto the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were caught bringing 1,952 meth pills onto the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The illegal homemade gun was also seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The illegal homemade gun was also seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Surasak Kaewmanee, 28, and Watchara Ratthanapong, 20, both from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, were arrested at 6:30am after officers stopped and searched the car.

The car, a brand-new white Toyota Yaris still bearing red ‘dealership’ licence plates, was identified in a tip-off by Border Patrol Police Company 425 as being used to bring drugs on to the island.

Border Patrol Police and Tha Chatchai Police officers found inside the car 10 plastic packets containing in total 939 orange ya bah pills, 993 red ya bah pills and 20 green ya bah pills.

The 10 packets were hidden inside the interior console, between the car stereo and gear shift lever.

Police also seized a homemade handgun and four shotgun cartridges.

During questioning Surasak told police that he and Watchara bought the drugs at Baan Mai Seap in Tambon Cha-uat, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, from a man they named only as ‘Mr Maek’ (Mr Cloud) for B100,000.

Central Phuket

Surasak told police said that he bought the gun from a ‘Mr Eak’ at Tambon Khao Phra Thong in Cha-uat District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, for B3,000.

Surasak and Watchara both confessed to police that their intention was to sell the drugs to teenagers in Kathu at B100 per pill, or B12,000 per packet (the number of pills per pack was not reported).

Watchara was to be the person handling the money.

Both were charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell, and Surasak was charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

Tha Chatchai Police reported they are continuing their investigation into the two men’s known associates and activities.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 September 2018 - 12:20:06 

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it  is not allowed to cross province borders. Perhaps a sett up? Perhaps the next normal car was having more drugs on board and passed by?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Former actress ’Amy’ ordained as nun in wake of drug trial
Drug blitz at full moon party
Police arrest three drug suspects on the same Phuket Town street
Phuket police arrest woman, 39, with 20k ya bah pills, ya ice
Seven arrested on Phuket drug street
Three busts net B2bn worth of drugs
Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom
Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout
Teens taking ‘taxi’ ride to drug addiction
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Phuket anti-crime arrests include illegal possession of e-cigarette, firearms, drugs
Teens procure teens, parents pimp children, say Roi Et police
Thrust into the front-line
Mother’s Day weekend raids nets more than 14k meth pills

 

Phuket community
Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Is that corruption charged Karon/Kata mayor ( some years ago) already procecuted? People forget fast...(Read More)

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it is not allowed to cross province borders....(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

"The case had not been handed to the council for action because the envelope took time to work ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Problems of pollution and environmental management are so chronic and deep-rooted that there is almo...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

What happened to the billions of baht that was raked in by the Karon officials from renting out the ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

There is a small klong across the small street from my house. You can see blue PVC pipes coming from...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

This may sound very good deal, but on the other hand, what will that impact the economy of the hotel...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

I fail to see the need to write spiteful, hateful comments concerning the unfortunate death of a fel...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

No they haven't been charged with anything. It is a charge that is pending investigation. You c...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Who wants money was asked at this meeting. And everyone can see who wants money....(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 