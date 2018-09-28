PHUKET: Police arrested two men at the Phuket Checkpoint yesterday morning (Sept 27) as they attempt to smuggle onto the island 1,952 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 September 2018, 11:44AM

The illegal homemade gun was also seized. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were caught bringing 1,952 meth pills onto the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Surasak Kaewmanee, 28, and Watchara Ratthanapong, 20, both from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, were arrested at 6:30am after officers stopped and searched the car.

The car, a brand-new white Toyota Yaris still bearing red ‘dealership’ licence plates, was identified in a tip-off by Border Patrol Police Company 425 as being used to bring drugs on to the island.

Border Patrol Police and Tha Chatchai Police officers found inside the car 10 plastic packets containing in total 939 orange ya bah pills, 993 red ya bah pills and 20 green ya bah pills.

The 10 packets were hidden inside the interior console, between the car stereo and gear shift lever.

Police also seized a homemade handgun and four shotgun cartridges.

During questioning Surasak told police that he and Watchara bought the drugs at Baan Mai Seap in Tambon Cha-uat, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, from a man they named only as ‘Mr Maek’ (Mr Cloud) for B100,000.

Surasak told police said that he bought the gun from a ‘Mr Eak’ at Tambon Khao Phra Thong in Cha-uat District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, for B3,000.

Surasak and Watchara both confessed to police that their intention was to sell the drugs to teenagers in Kathu at B100 per pill, or B12,000 per packet (the number of pills per pack was not reported).

Watchara was to be the person handling the money.

Both were charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell, and Surasak was charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

Tha Chatchai Police reported they are continuing their investigation into the two men’s known associates and activities.