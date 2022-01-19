Phuket cheap essentials markets launched, call for reports on price gouging

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Commercial Office has launched a series of 10 markets selling red pork, eggs and chicken at cheap prices to help counter rising prices for the fresh produce across the island.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 04:12PM

The list of CPI goods prices issued earlier today by the Phuket office of the Department of Internal Trade.

Local residents flock to take advantage of the cheaper prices. Photo: Department of Internal Trade, Phuket office

Local residents flock to take advantage of the cheaper prices. Photo: Department of Internal Trade, Phuket office

Woranit Aphiratjirawong, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office, is also calling on people to report any price gouging in their areas.

The cheap-price markets are being held under the Thong Fah (“Blue Flag”) project, coordinated by the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Internal Trade, Ms Woranit explained.

The campaign began after the announcement by Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who also serves as a Deputy Prime Minister, on Jan 10, she added.

The markets will continue until at least Jan 31, Ms Woranit said.

Of note, the Cabinet yesterday approved the budget to support broadening the campaign to provide a range of essential household goods at cheap prices through the Blue Flag markets as part of the B1.48 billion relief scheme to help those suffering deep financial hardship due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Discounted items will include farm products, chicken, eggs and other essential goods from retail and wholesale suppliers. They will be available at community centres, convenience stores, fresh markets, local department stores, markets, petrol stations and mobile groceries, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

In Phuket, local residents have already been queuing up to take advantage of the markets, where red pork is sold for 150 baht/kg, No 3 size eggs sold for B88 for a tray of 30, and chicken sold at B150 baht/kg.

The markets are open daily only from 10am to 3pm at the following locations:

Thalang District (4 points)

Wanida Fresh Pork, Sakhu

SuperCheap, Laguna branch, Cherng Talay

Go Na Fresh Pork Shop (New City Market), Thepkrasattri

SuperCheap, Baan Porn, Thepkrasattri

Kathu District (2 points)

SuperCheap, Nanai Branch, Patong

Supercheap, Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus, Kathu

Mueang District (4 points)

SuperCheap, Main Branch, Raasada

Phuket Grocery, Phuket Town

Phuket Provincial Commercial Office, Phuket Town

The Pork Shop, Rassada

“The Phuket Provincial Commercial Office continues to support the government policy under the Ministry of Commerce and Phuket to stimulate the fundamental economy to help reduce the burden of living expenses and alleviate the suffering of the people during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ms Woranit said yesterday (Jan 18).

The Phuket Provincial Commercial Office was also continuing its campaign against price-gouging and rip-offs, she added.

“Any person who sees someone taking advantage of the situation to unfairly increase prices or who have not received a fair trade can report or make a complaint at the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office by calling 076-219586 or or the 24-hour hotline 1569,” Ms Woranit said.

The move to ramp up measures to protect Phuket consumers follows Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announcing on Monday that he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local agencies to do what they can to help relieve poverty across Phuket.

The Phuket Provincial Office had established a “Center for Poverty Eradication and Sustainable Development of People of All Ages”, Governor Narong announced.

The centre is to target three key areas of concern: health, well-being and education; income; and access to government services.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has already expressed concern about soaring energy and food prices adding to the cost of living.

The Phuket News last week contacted the Phuket office of the Department of Internal Trade, which is responsible for monitoring Phuket province’s consumer price index (CPI), for any information regarding how much consumer prices had risen over the past month. An officer who asked not to be named replied, “That information is not available”.

However, the office today issued its report showing prices of CPI goods from Jan 13-19, showing that prices either already stabilised or had fallen slightly.