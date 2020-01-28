Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster

PHUKET; The devastation caused by the bushfires raging across Australia shows no sign of abating. The effects on the natural landscape, wildlife and human population are profound and heart-breaking. At time of press 34 people have lost their lives, more than 5,900 buildings, including 2,779 homes, have been destroyed and it's estimated over 1 billion animals have perished.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 08:45AM

Volunteer firefighters watch as a bushfire rages on the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: AFP

A horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra. Photo: AFP

Among the many victims of the Australian bushfires are Jesse and Kiahan Bellchambers of Batlow, New South Wales, pictured here in front of the charred remains of their home. Photo: AFP

A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns on Kangaroo Island on Jan 14, 2020. Photo: AFP

Thailand has seen it’s fair share of disasters over the years, none more so than Phuket. The Australian community has always been quick to step up and do something to support the place they either cherish as a holiday destination or call home.

In an effort to help those affected and suffering in Australia, Mark Cameron from Asean Events has rallied the call for golf aficionados and everyone else to come out and support the “The Aussie Disaster Relief Golf Fundraiser.”

This charity initiative is being held at Laguna Golf Phuket course on Sunday Feb 16 with proceeds being donated via the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Phuket.

The event strives to connect all in the Phuket community and even encourages Aussies living in Bangkok and Pattaya to unite at the award-winning course for a fun-packed day of golf of festivities.

The atmosphere will be fun yet competitive, with four-man teams belting out their shots in a Texas Scramble format event. Tee times start at 9:30am and go all the way through until 1:30pm, meaning there is a time for anyone to join, but the tee times are filling fast.

‘Unanimous support’

Explaining the reasoning for the event, organiser Cameron said “I kept seeing the disturbing images of what was happening in Australia, none more so than the picture of a scorched and dead Koala. I was heartbroken as it brought back memories of when I was a very small boy and the comforter I had which was a stuffed Koala toy.

“It was then I realised we had to do something, somehow, no matter how small. As an organiser of charity golf events I called out to my online friends and immediately received unanimous support from everyone.”

Laguna Golf Phuket is the perfect venue to stage the event and Director of Golf Paul Wilson confirmed his support immediately, similarly Jason Beavan, General Manager at Class Act Media.

“Hole sponsors” will be distributing nibbles and refreshments on the course throughout the day. Those who committed to this as soon as the event was confirmed include Captain Hook’s Smokehouse; Irish Times Pub in Jungceylon; Legends Sports Bar; Expat Hotel; The Aussie Bar; Walkabout Bar in Rawai and Captain’s Bar in Laguna, with many more expected to be confirmed in due course.

The fundraising efforts will see a percentage of the entry fee being donated. All fundraising activities on the course and at the clubhouse by way of Mulligans and hole challenges donated and all the proceeds at the end of the day will be handed over to the new Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay for distribution through the Australian Chamber of Commerce.

To register your team, book your tee time or confirm your position as a sponsor, please contact Mark Cameron at mark@asean-events.com or call him directly on +66 614866736.