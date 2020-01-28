Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster

Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster

PHUKET; The devastation caused by the bushfires raging across Australia shows no sign of abating. The effects on the natural landscape, wildlife and human population are profound and heart-breaking. At time of press 34 people have lost their lives, more than 5,900 buildings, including 2,779 homes, have been destroyed and it's estimated over 1 billion animals have perished.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 08:45AM

A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns on Kangaroo Island on Jan 14, 2020. Photo: AFP

A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns on Kangaroo Island on Jan 14, 2020. Photo: AFP

Among the many victims of the Australian bushfires are Jesse and Kiahan Bellchambers of Batlow, New South Wales, pictured here in front of the charred remains of their home. Photo: AFP

Among the many victims of the Australian bushfires are Jesse and Kiahan Bellchambers of Batlow, New South Wales, pictured here in front of the charred remains of their home. Photo: AFP

A horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra. Photo: AFP

A horse tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra. Photo: AFP

Residents defend a property from a bushfire last month in Taree, north of Sydney. Photo: AFP

Residents defend a property from a bushfire last month in Taree, north of Sydney. Photo: AFP

A kangaroo moves close to a residential area from charred bushland in Merimbula, New South Wales. Photo: AFP

A kangaroo moves close to a residential area from charred bushland in Merimbula, New South Wales. Photo: AFP

Volunteer firefighters watch as a bushfire rages on the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: AFP

Volunteer firefighters watch as a bushfire rages on the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: AFP

« »

 Thailand has seen it’s fair share of disasters over the years, none more so than Phuket. The Australian community has always been quick to step up and do something to support the place they either cherish as a holiday destination or call home.

In an effort to help those affected and suffering in Australia, Mark Cameron from Asean Events has rallied the call for golf aficionados and everyone else to come out and support the “The Aussie Disaster Relief Golf Fundraiser.”

This charity initiative is being held at Laguna Golf Phuket course on Sunday Feb 16 with proceeds being donated via the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Phuket.

 The event strives to connect all in the Phuket community and even encourages Aussies living in Bangkok and Pattaya to unite at the award-winning course for a fun-packed day of golf of festivities.

 The atmosphere will be fun yet competitive, with four-man teams belting out their shots in a Texas Scramble format event. Tee times start at 9:30am and go all the way through until 1:30pm, meaning there is a time for anyone to join, but the tee times are filling fast.

Unanimous support’

La Boucherie

Explaining the reasoning for the event, organiser Cameron said “I kept seeing the disturbing images of what was happening in Australia, none more so than the picture of a scorched and dead Koala. I was heartbroken as it brought back memories of when I was a very small boy and the comforter I had which was a stuffed Koala toy.

 “It was then I realised we had to do something, somehow, no matter how small. As an organiser of charity golf events I called out to my online friends and immediately received unanimous support from everyone.”

Laguna Golf Phuket is the perfect venue to stage the event and Director of Golf Paul Wilson confirmed his support immediately, similarly Jason Beavan, General Manager at Class Act Media.

Hole sponsors” will be distributing nibbles and refreshments on the course throughout the day. Those who committed to this as soon as the event was confirmed include Captain Hook’s Smokehouse; Irish Times Pub in Jungceylon; Legends Sports Bar; Expat Hotel; The Aussie Bar; Walkabout Bar in Rawai and Captain’s Bar in Laguna, with many more expected to be confirmed in due course.

 The fundraising efforts will see a percentage of the entry fee being donated. All fundraising activities on the course and at the clubhouse by way of Mulligans and hole challenges donated and all the proceeds at the end of the day will be handed over to the new Phuket Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay for distribution through the Australian Chamber of Commerce.

To register your team, book your tee time or confirm your position as a sponsor, please contact Mark Cameron at mark@asean-events.com or call him directly on +66 614866736.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Klopp plays down record-breaking Reds as title looms near
KCC continues winning streak, holding off brave Misfits
Thai weightlifting board resigns after fresh doping allegations
Coronavirus chaos in China’s sporting calendar
Muguruza sets up final showdown with Kenin
Kenin stuns top seed Barty to reach Australian Open final
Manchester City, Aston Villa advance to League Cup final
Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race
Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic ‘plaza’ made from donated wood
Controversial Aussie star Folau signs for French club, sparks outrage
Man Utd executive Woodward’s house attacked with flares
Federer stages great escape to reach Australian Open semis
Young guns shine as Arsenal move into FA Cup fifth round
Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to the late star
Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Costa Smeralda-False alarm-People embarked already ! Panic everywhere now,included on this site.Hyst...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

When I see the smug face of this Governor while he denies/lies ( take your pick) that there is water...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

This virus is on track for ...being the most hyped-up, fear-mongiest ever. Yes, the elderly, young...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...more people die from the common cold.......(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

K...What useful purposes would that serve? It's just a knee jerk reaction by other countries. Pe...(Read More)

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Why the senseless comments? More people dies from the common cold or smoking related illness than th...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

What's with the senseless comments? More people from the common cold, or smoking related illness...(Read More)

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

Is it not more normal just to set a election date first, and than start preparations? The demand th...(Read More)

WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213

Russia closed border with China. Why is thai Government not closing the border with China? What is ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Singapore confirmed having now 13 coronavirus patients....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 