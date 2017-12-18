PHUKET: Traffic Police stationed at Chalong Police Station have today confirmed that the southbound side of Chao Fa West Rd will be reduced to just one lane until December 28 as road-widening works are carried out.

Monday 18 December 2017, 02:37PM

Chao Fa West Rd southbound near Chalong Circle will closed from 10am today until next Thursday (Dec 28). Photo: The Phuket News

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 18), Lt Col Suchart Singha a traffic police officer from the Chalong Police said, “Chao Fa West Rd southbound near Chalong Circle will reduced to one lane from 10am today until next Thursday (Dec 28).

“Motorists can expect to encounter delays if travelling this route,” he said.

“Once complete, before New Year, the reopen a a two-lane road,” he added.