Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Championship confirmed as part of PGA Tour Series-China 2020 tournament

Phuket Championship confirmed as part of PGA Tour Series-China 2020 tournament

GOLF: PGA TOUR Series-China announced on Thursday (Jan 9) its 2020 schedule with an official event to be hosted in Phuket, the first time outside the Greater China area.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 08:15AM

Players from last year’s global qualifying game which was hosted at Laguna Phuket Golf club. Following the success of that event The Phuket Championship has been confirmed as the only event outside of mainland China on the 2020 tour. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

Players from last year’s global qualifying game which was hosted at Laguna Phuket Golf club. Following the success of that event The Phuket Championship has been confirmed as the only event outside of mainland China on the 2020 tour. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

Korea’s Dongmin Kim, who won the 2019 qualifier in Phuket, returns this May. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

Korea’s Dongmin Kim, who won the 2019 qualifier in Phuket, returns this May. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

« »

The Phuket Championship, to be hosted at Laguna Golf Phuket between May 14-17, will be one of 14 tournaments as part of a schedule that runs from late-March to late-September and which is the Tour’s sixth since its inception in 2014.

The season begins in Sanya, China, and closes for a second consecutive year in Macau.

“This is going to be a significant season for a variety of reasons” said Greg Carlson, Executive Director of PGA TOUR Series-China. “Most notably because we’re playing outside Greater China for the first time while also taking our players throughout Mainland China, with visits to Hong Kong and Macau also key components of our season.”

Explaining why Phuket was chosen as the first overseas venue for the tour, Carlson stated: “We played a Qualifier at Laguna Phuket Golf Club in 2019 which was a great success with the players enjoying Phuket, Thailand and the golf course.

“PGA TOUR Series-China started talks shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 Qualifier with the All Thailand Tour about the possibility of doing an event together in 2020. It was a good fit for the PGA TOUR Series-China and the All Thailand Tour to partner together to put on this event in 2020.”

The winner of the 2019 global qualifier in Phuket, Dongmin Kim from Korea, is scheduled to participate in the Phuket Championship in May.

Pacy schedule

The season gets underway March 26-29 at Yalong Bay Golf Club in Sanya. This is the first of two tournaments on Hainan, with Mission Hills Golf Club Haikou on the island’s north side hosting the Haikou Classic the following week.

The third tournament in as many weeks will see players travel to China’s mainland for the first time for the Chongqing Championship, April 9-12, at the Chongqing Poly Golf Club. The four-tournament-in-four-weeks run ends in Guangzhou, at Nansha International Golf Club for the Guangzhou Open on April 16-19.

“There is great pacing to this schedule, with players getting in a rhythm quickly with these first four tournaments,” Carlson continued. “The tournaments in the early part of the season are at courses we know well, and we’re excited to take our high-quality golf back to these venues.”

After a two-week break, the Tour resumes action with a three-tournament stint, starting in Hong Kong for the Clearwater Bay Open set for May 7-10 with The Phuket Championship on May 14-17.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Tour then returns to China for the Beijing Championship on May 21-24 in China’s capital city.

After a two-week break, players will play consecutive tournaments in June (June 11-14 and June 18-21) at cities and courses yet to be determined. Cities and locations for tournaments on July 16-19 and July 23-26 will be announced at a later date.

The season concludes with a three-tournament-in-three-weeks finish, beginning with the Suzhou Championship (September 10-13), followed by the first Series event held within the Shanghai city limits—the Shanghai Open at the Agile Golf Club (September 17-20).

For the second consecutive year, the season concludes in Macau, at Caesars Golf Macau (September 24-27), where the top points earners during the season receive their 2021 Korn Ferry Tour membership cards.

Following the 2019 season, five players earned Korn Ferry Tour membership based on their Order of Merit finishes.

American Max McGreevy led the way, capturing the Order of Merit title. The other four were Trevor Sluman (U.S.), David Kocher (U.S.), Cyril Bouniol (France) and Luke Kwon (South Korea).

Five other players finishing in the sixth-to-10th positions on the Order of Merit received invitations to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In addition, at that Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in mid-December, outside Orlando, PGA TOUR Series-China alums Steve Lewton and Callum Tarren (England), Mark Baldwin (U.S.), Brett Drewitt (Australia) and Yuwa Kosaihira (Japan) improved their membership status and assured themselves of multiple 2020 Korn Ferry Tour playing appearances.

About PGA TOUR Series-China

PGA TOUR Series-China is a professional golf tour, featuring open-competition to all nationalities. PGA TOUR Series-China attracts players, mainly from Asia and other Pacific Rim countries, although members have come from five continents. PGA TOUR Series-China is owned and operated by the PGA TOUR and sanctioned by the General Administration of Sport of China. It operates in partnership with the China Golf Association and Shankai Sports. The leading 10 points earners at the end of each season earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor
War Elephants told to aim for a win
New Muay Thai event confirmed for Phuket at end of January
Badminton world number one Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash
International Team designates $125,000 of Presidents Cup charitable funds to Australia bushfire relief
Ormsby weathers Lowry surge to win Hong Kong Open
War Elephants need a draw to progress
Thais suffer heartbreak as Koreans claim ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Olympic athletes assured cardboard beds will withstand sex
England skipper Kane out until April with hamstring injury
Cricket legend Warne's cap raises Aus$1m for bushfire appeal as F1 ace Hamilton also donates
Rodwell gets to play the position of role model for today's prodigious youngsters
Thailand’s Buddhist monk meditating his way to golf's Masters
Spikers through to semi-finals
Sports stars rally behind Australian bushfire relief and rescue efforts

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Would it not be normal to have at least the taxi license suspended of the 2 attempting murderers? At...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

A tuk tuk without a tuk tuk driver? Oh, of course, don't touch any member of the Phuket Transpor...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

A Immigration Office handles affairs of foreigners. Than you can not come out with 'brief Engli...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Well, I'm glad they cleared that up....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

The Danish embassy reinstated issuing the letter after complaints from their citizens. The only thre...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

Oh boy, more family fun on Phuket! Apparently a special this week: If you are a tuk-tuk driver and ...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

K, with your comment you did show your ignorance.Gold is an important part of Thai society.Not only ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

How can they possibly be released on bail. As they are taxis, one can only assume the next few month...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of person... criticizes an elderly crime victim with asinine comments like this? Appalling...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

@K.Sorry to hear that officials didn't answer your question directly on here.Maybe they did not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket

 