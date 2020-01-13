Phuket Championship confirmed as part of PGA Tour Series-China 2020 tournament

GOLF: PGA TOUR Series-China announced on Thursday (Jan 9) its 2020 schedule with an official event to be hosted in Phuket, the first time outside the Greater China area.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 08:15AM

Korea’s Dongmin Kim, who won the 2019 qualifier in Phuket, returns this May. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

Players from last year’s global qualifying game which was hosted at Laguna Phuket Golf club. Following the success of that event The Phuket Championship has been confirmed as the only event outside of mainland China on the 2020 tour. Photo: PGATOUR.com / Zhuang Liu

The Phuket Championship, to be hosted at Laguna Golf Phuket between May 14-17, will be one of 14 tournaments as part of a schedule that runs from late-March to late-September and which is the Tour’s sixth since its inception in 2014.

The season begins in Sanya, China, and closes for a second consecutive year in Macau.

“This is going to be a significant season for a variety of reasons” said Greg Carlson, Executive Director of PGA TOUR Series-China. “Most notably because we’re playing outside Greater China for the first time while also taking our players throughout Mainland China, with visits to Hong Kong and Macau also key components of our season.”

Explaining why Phuket was chosen as the first overseas venue for the tour, Carlson stated: “We played a Qualifier at Laguna Phuket Golf Club in 2019 which was a great success with the players enjoying Phuket, Thailand and the golf course.

“PGA TOUR Series-China started talks shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 Qualifier with the All Thailand Tour about the possibility of doing an event together in 2020. It was a good fit for the PGA TOUR Series-China and the All Thailand Tour to partner together to put on this event in 2020.”

The winner of the 2019 global qualifier in Phuket, Dongmin Kim from Korea, is scheduled to participate in the Phuket Championship in May.

Pacy schedule

The season gets underway March 26-29 at Yalong Bay Golf Club in Sanya. This is the first of two tournaments on Hainan, with Mission Hills Golf Club Haikou on the island’s north side hosting the Haikou Classic the following week.

The third tournament in as many weeks will see players travel to China’s mainland for the first time for the Chongqing Championship, April 9-12, at the Chongqing Poly Golf Club. The four-tournament-in-four-weeks run ends in Guangzhou, at Nansha International Golf Club for the Guangzhou Open on April 16-19.

“There is great pacing to this schedule, with players getting in a rhythm quickly with these first four tournaments,” Carlson continued. “The tournaments in the early part of the season are at courses we know well, and we’re excited to take our high-quality golf back to these venues.”

After a two-week break, the Tour resumes action with a three-tournament stint, starting in Hong Kong for the Clearwater Bay Open set for May 7-10 with The Phuket Championship on May 14-17.

The Tour then returns to China for the Beijing Championship on May 21-24 in China’s capital city.

After a two-week break, players will play consecutive tournaments in June (June 11-14 and June 18-21) at cities and courses yet to be determined. Cities and locations for tournaments on July 16-19 and July 23-26 will be announced at a later date.

The season concludes with a three-tournament-in-three-weeks finish, beginning with the Suzhou Championship (September 10-13), followed by the first Series event held within the Shanghai city limits—the Shanghai Open at the Agile Golf Club (September 17-20).

For the second consecutive year, the season concludes in Macau, at Caesars Golf Macau (September 24-27), where the top points earners during the season receive their 2021 Korn Ferry Tour membership cards.

Following the 2019 season, five players earned Korn Ferry Tour membership based on their Order of Merit finishes.

American Max McGreevy led the way, capturing the Order of Merit title. The other four were Trevor Sluman (U.S.), David Kocher (U.S.), Cyril Bouniol (France) and Luke Kwon (South Korea).

Five other players finishing in the sixth-to-10th positions on the Order of Merit received invitations to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In addition, at that Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in mid-December, outside Orlando, PGA TOUR Series-China alums Steve Lewton and Callum Tarren (England), Mark Baldwin (U.S.), Brett Drewitt (Australia) and Yuwa Kosaihira (Japan) improved their membership status and assured themselves of multiple 2020 Korn Ferry Tour playing appearances.

About PGA TOUR Series-China

PGA TOUR Series-China is a professional golf tour, featuring open-competition to all nationalities. PGA TOUR Series-China attracts players, mainly from Asia and other Pacific Rim countries, although members have come from five continents. PGA TOUR Series-China is owned and operated by the PGA TOUR and sanctioned by the General Administration of Sport of China. It operates in partnership with the China Golf Association and Shankai Sports. The leading 10 points earners at the end of each season earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following year.