Phuket Chamber of Commerce wins ‘Best Chamber in Thailand’ for third consecutive year

Phuket Chamber of Commerce wins ‘Best Chamber in Thailand’ for third consecutive year

PHUKET: The Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) has been bestowed the accolade the best Thai chamber of commerce in the country for the third consecutive year.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 05:07PM

The Phuket Chamber of Commerce has received the ‘Best Chamber of the Year’ award for three consecutive years. Photo: PCC

The “Best Chamber of the Year 2019” award was presented at the 37th National Chamber of Commerce Conference held at Lampang Rajabhat University last Saturday (Nov 30).

Present in person to receive the award was PCC President Thanusak Phungdet accompanied by other PCC members. Also present was Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce.

Presenting the award was was Thai Chamber of Commerce President Kalin Sarasin.

MYLANDS

The PCC has received the award for three consecutive years.

The 37th National Chamber of Commerce Conference, this year held under the theme “THAI TAY in ACTION”, was held from Nov 29 to Dec 1.

More than 3,000 people joined the event, including provincial governors and members of the Board of Trade of Thailand.

