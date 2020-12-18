Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans

PHUKET: The Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) is urging local business owners to apply for soft loans now made available through the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) to help businesses struggling amid the ongoing economic crisis.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 December 2020, 03:59PM

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet urged local business owners to take advantage of the soft loans being provided. Photo: PR Phuket

“This is to help people in need, especially entrepreneurs and people in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi who are in trouble now,” PCC President Thanusak Phungdet explained yesterday (Dec 17).

The low-interest government loans unde the SMEs One’ scheme incur only 1% interest over a period of seven years without having to pay any installments for the first 12 months, Mr Thanusak explained.

“Currently, there is only just over B2.4 billion left [of the funds to be provided], and it is for business all throughout the country,” Mr Thanusak noted, adding that those who apply first will have their applications processed first.

The ‘SMEs One’ scheme allows for loans of up to B500,000 for people with only a guarantor provided, and up to B3 million for businesses with the authorised director as guarantor.

Instead of applying directly to the SME Bank, through which the loans are being made available under the “SMEs One” scheme, local business operators can apply through the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mr Thanusak explained.

“This is a nationwide push whereby people can apply for the loans through Thai Chamber of Commerce branches through the country,” he said.

Other business associations that are also processing applications include the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai SME Confederation, the Federation of Tourism Industry of Thailand and the National Farmers Council.

Mr Thanusak urged any business operators in Phuket looking to apply for an ‘SMEs One’ loan to call the Phuket Chamber of Commerce at 076 -217567-8.